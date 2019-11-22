The French Settlement basketball team opened a big lead and held off a fourth-quarter charge from St. John of Plaquemine to pick up a 61-55 win on Thursday.
The Lions (2-1) led 20-7 after the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime, but extended the lead to 48-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
St. John closed with a 27-18 run.
Edward Allison led FSHS with 17 points, Jonas LeBourgeois scored 16 and Cedric Witkowski scored 14.
The Lions hit five 3-pointers, with Will McMorris connecting on two in the first quarter. FSHS went 8-for-22 from the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.