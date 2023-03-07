The French Settlement basketball team is in new territory, and Lions coach Jake Bourgeois is hoping his team soaks up every moment as the team prepares for its first appearance in the state tournament since 1966.
At the same time, there’s still work ahead for the Lions.
“The boys are still super excited,” Bourgeois said. “Sunday we had practice, and then practice again (Monday) just stressing to them it’s time to move on. We’ve got another game to play. We’ve got to re-focus, be ready to go out there and do the things we’ve been doing all year and not let the moment be too big.”
The No. 2 Lions meet No. 3 Winnfield in the Division III non-select semifinals at 6:15 Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
French Settlement has six seniors on its roster, which Bourgeois is hoping will help the team as it navigates all that’s involved with getting to the semifinals.
In an effort to help the team get acclimated to playing in an arena setting, the Lions practiced at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on the LSU campus Monday and will do so again Tuesday before heading to Lake Charles.
“There were a whole lot of ‘Oh my gosh!’ moments when we walked in,” Bourgeois said. “It took us about 15-20 minutes to focus and get going. I’m hoping maybe that will help things where you go from the PMAC, one of the best venues we’ve got in the whole state, and you walk into Burton Coliseum and we don’t have that whole ‘ah-ha’ moment, surreal moment just looking around. We’re hopefully trying to get that out of the way.”
The Lions will face a Winnfield team coming off a 77-63 win over No. 6 Richwood in the quarterfinals.
“At this point, everybody’s a really good basketball team,” Bourgeois said. “It’s no different for them. They’re not really big, but they are extremely fast and athletic. They’re lanky and they fly around. They have a ton of guards who can put the ball on the floor. They have a ton of guys who can shoot it. They play super hard. They crash the boards.”
Bourgeois said he likes the matchup between the teams.
“They’re biggest kid is 6-3, everybody else is about six feet,” he said. “Usually the teams that we struggle with is when they have a big guy who’s athletic and can control the paint being that we’re a smaller team outside of Draven (Smith). Usually those are the teams we struggle with. We have plenty of guards as well, so we should be able to match up defensively and be able to run some man and do the things we’ve do that we’ve done all year to where we don’t have to adjust too much.”
Bourgeois said Winnfield will present several looks, including two motion offenses and multiple defensive schemes.
“It’s things we’ve seen all year, but they do it a little bit better than some of the teams we’ve seen do it so far,” he said. “We’ve just got to be mentally sharp and know what they’re throwing at us and know how to counter those things and execute our game plan on our end and just stay in the moment and not try to let the moment be too big to where we’re pressing and speeding up too fast and having terrible turnovers and letting them get out in transition and get easy baskets.”
Bourgeois said the keys to the Lions’ success aren’t complicated.
“If we can’t rebound well against them and we can’t handle their press, they’re going to beat us,” he said. “But if we can control the boards and limit them to one shot for the majority of the game and handle their press and break it and make them get out of it, then I think we have a chance.”
