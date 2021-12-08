FRENCH SETTLEMENT – For the first quarter of their first-round game in the Livingston Parish Tournament, French Settlement and Albany tried to find their footing.
When the Lions found theirs in the second quarter, it was tough going for the Hornets.
Second-seeded FSHS outscored the seventh-seeded Hornets 28-6 in the second quarter to key a 58-34 win Tuesday at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
“They play good team defense,” Bourgeois said of Albany. “They definitely kind of got us out of rhythm to start. They came out, I think they were ready to play and we just had to settle down. Once we did, I thought we ran our offense pretty well.”
All Albany coach Chris Carter had to do was some simple math at the end of the game.
“They scored (28) points in the second quarter of their 58,” he said after the Hornets dropped to 4-5. “I can live with the other (30) points. I can’t live with giving up (28) points in the second quarter. That’s on pace for 104. That second quarter, it was just an explosion of offense for them and a lack of offense from us. That was the separation.”
French Settlement will face Live Oak at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while Doyle and Albany meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The Lions (9-1) led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter after Albany fought back to tie the score at 6-6.
Albany’s Dylan McAlister hit a basket to open the second quarter, cutting the lead to 11-10, but Edward Allison’s bucket keyed a run that put the Lions up 24-10.
Maxwell Allison and Will McMorris hit consecutive 3-pointers during the burst, which ended on a basket by Albany’s J.J. Doherty.
“We’re still trying to figure out a little bit,” said Doherty, who led the Hornets with 12 points. “We’ve just got to get better during practice. That’s where it starts.”
“They got too many transition buckets tonight, and we’ve just got to stop that,” Doherty continued.
Carter praised the Lions’ defensive work on Doherty.
“I thought they did a good job of corralling him down low,” Carter said. “They didn’t allow him to be singled up one on one. I thought we had about eight to 10 points that were waved off because of a charge. I thought French Settlement did a good job of taking charges in and around the rim, and that’s a big change in momentum to think you have two points or an and-one, and then it’s going the other way.”
From there, French Settlement’s Draven Smith hit an inside basket, and Edward Allison connected on consecutive 3-pointers, stretching the lead to 32-12.
“Early on, I missed my first three 3’s wide open, but both my coaches, Courtney (Julien) and Josh (Comeau), they kept me up,” said Edward Allison, who led the Lions with 26 points, 16 of which came in the second quarter. “They told me my shot’s not falling, get to the rim, bully whoever was guarding me, and I was able to do that. Once I saw the ball going through the net, it really helped me on the perimeter then I hit three straight threes. I was back in my rhythm after getting to the rim like that. I probably should have started doing that, started getting to the rim first. When I’m open, I’m going to shoot. I’m going to keep shooting it, and it’s going to keep falling, so we’re just going to roll with that.”
“Everything runs through Edward,” Bourgeois said. “I thought he played a great game. He played under control. He didn’t let it get too fast for them. He kind of slowed our guys down, kind of took charge with that (part) of our offense. I’m proud of our defense. We came out, we gave up 16 points through the first three quarters. We flew around, played solid. We had each other’s backs. We did a great job of communicating.”
Smith finished with 13 points.
The Lions led 39-14 at halftime and extended the lead to 49-14 in the third quarter on Boston Balfantz’s three-point play.
Destin Gentry hit Albany’s only field goal of the quarter as the Lions led 49-16 heading into the fourth quarter.
Additionally, the Hornets didn’t attempt a free throw in the contest, while the Lions went 6-for-13.
“A lot of that is French Settlement being disciplined on the defensive end too, and the other part of that is us not being aggressive enough and attacking the boards like they did,” Carter said.
Bourgeois worked in his backups with roughly two minutes to play in the third quarter, and the Hornets countered with a 9-1 run to open the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 50-25 on McAlister’s bucket.
McAlister finished with eight points.
“We’ve been preaching to them when you come out of halftime, we can’t let halftime stop the momentum, so you’ve got to come out and finish things with our energy and effort to start the third quarter and try to make teams quit,” Bourgeois said. “Albany did a great job. They never quit. They never gave up. They kept battling, but I thought we did a pretty good job of just staying focused, keeping our energy level up and keep battling on the defensive end.”
At that point, Smith, McMorris and Edward Allison re-entered the game, and Edward Allison and Balfantz hit 3-pointers during a run that stretched the lead to 58-29 before Bourgeois went back to his bench.
Jacob Puma hit a 3-pointer, and Jaelyn Kennard had a basket for Albany to close out the scoring.
2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56
Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57
Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42
Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.
Boys: Denham Springs vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Walker vs. Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Boys: Walker vs. Holden, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Girls: Maurepas vs. Denham Springs-French Settlement loser, 3 p.m.
Boys: Maurepas vs. Denham Springs-Springfield loser, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Albany vs. Holden, 6 p.m.
Boys: Live Oak vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls: Springfield vs. Doyle, 3 p.m.
Boys: Doyle vs. Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: TBA, 6 p.m.
Boys: TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls consolation final: noon
Boys consolation final: 1:30 p.m.
Girls third place game: 3 p.m.
Boys third place game: 4:30 p.m.
Girls championship game: 6 p.m.
Boys championship game: 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.