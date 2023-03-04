FSHS-St. Helena Jake Bourgeois.jpg

French Settlement basketball coach Jake Bourgeois celebrates after cutting down the net following the Lions' quarterfinal win over St. Helena.

For the first time since 1966, the French Settlement basketball team is headed to the state tournament.

The No. 2 Lions overcame a seven-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to pull away for a 59-47 win over No. 10 St. Helena in the Division III non-select quarterfinals on Friday at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.

Draven Smith scored 29 points to lead French Settlement in its win over St. Helena.

