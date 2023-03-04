For the first time since 1966, the French Settlement basketball team is headed to the state tournament.
The No. 2 Lions overcame a seven-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to pull away for a 59-47 win over No. 10 St. Helena in the Division III non-select quarterfinals on Friday at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.
“It’s just excitement,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said. “I’m just proud of my boys, the past four years all the work they put in to get to this point. It’s my first freshman group at French Settlement. I’m elated and excited. It’s hard to put into words.”
FSHS (29-4) will face No. 3 Winnfield, a 77-63 winner over No. 6 Richwood in the semifinals next week at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The Lions, who trailed 19-12 at the end of the first quarter, pulled away in the fourth as Draven Smith scored 13 of his 29 points.
Bourgeois said the Lions made an adjustment on the advice of assistant coach Josh Comeau, which helped Smith flourish.
“They were pretty much face-guarding Boston (Balfantz),” Bourgeois said. “They scouted the game before, so we just made a few adjustments with that and moved Draven out from under the basket and got him going downhill, and I think that made a huge difference for us.”
“That’s what makes this team special,” Bourgeois continued. “We’ve got guys who we can move around like chess pieces. Draven, he’s a really special player. He can play inside. He can play outside. He can put the ball on the floor. He can post up. He can shoot it, so he definitely lets us get creative as a coaching staff, and that lets us move guys around. It’s a chess game throughout the game with other coaches. I’ve got to give credit to my assistant coaches. They do a great job of helping me in seeing those things throughout the game and giving me pointers and me trusting them, and it works out for us a lot of times.”
FSHS trailed 19-12 at the end of the first quarter as St. Helena’s Jalen Chaney scored 11 of his 16 points, including three 3-pointers.
“They came out and they were hitting shots,” Bourgeois said.
From there, the Lions started to settle in, outscoring the Hawks 14-5 in the second quarter.
“We just adjusted,” Bourgeois said of the second quarter. “No. 3 for St. Helena (Chaney), we knew was one of their shooters, and we just kind of changed who was guarding him and told them ‘make him be a playmaker. Make them put the ball on the floor. Don’t just let them catch and shoot. We knew No. 2 (Antonio Baker) for them was also a great shooter, so we were doing the same thing with him. We were trying to make those other guys beat us. When we made that little change, Draven did a really good job of controlling their really good post player, and then our other guys stepped up and did a great job as well. It definitely helped in the second quarter, for sure.”
Maxwell Allison’s 3-pointer at the buzzer off an in-bounds play on the baseline put the Lions up 26-24 at halftime. Allison finished with 13 points.
“Whenever he hit that three, taking that lead, we knew we’d have the momentum coming out,” Bourgeois said. “We just had to continue and keep it going. We had the crowd behind us. They were great. The gym was rocking. It was wild. It was a lot of fun.”
French Settlement stayed steady in the third quarter and headed into the fourth with a 42-38 lead.
“It was an even quarter,” Bourgeois said. “We didn’t get the defensive stops that we wanted in that third quarter, but I thought our kids battled. I thought they did a really good job of hanging in there and fighting. I thought we did a much better job on offense starting the second half.”
The Lions went 10-for-12 from the line and hit five 3-pointers, while St. Helena was 5-for-16 at the line, while hitting four treys.
Bourgeois said his team was able to soak up the moment of making the state tournament, but the group is also aware there’s more work ahead.
“I don’t want them to lose sight of the fact that we did something that hasn’t been done at our school in almost 60 years,” he said. “I just want them to enjoy it and embrace the moment, live in the moment and have fun celebrating and be kids – enjoy it for the night, and then we’ll get back to work on Sunday.”
