The French Settlement boys basketball team split its first two games of the season, opening with a 67-44 win over Amite on Monday and dropping a 61-49 decision to Mandeville on Tuesday.
FSHS 67, AMITE 44
The Lions led 41-15 at halftime thanks to a 25-10 run in the second quarter.
Edward Allison led FSHS with 19 points, including an 8-for-12 effort from the line, while Jonas LeBourgeois had 17 points and Cedric Witkowski chipped in 11.
The Lions went 20-for-30 from the free-throw line for the game.
MANDEVILLE 61, FSHS 49
The Skippers led 24-22 at halftime and pulled away, outscoring the Lions 22-14 in the fourth quarter.
LeBourgeois led FSHS with 20 points, while Witkowski added 18.
