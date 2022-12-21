FRENCH SETTLEMENT – French Settlement basketball coach Jake Bourgeois knew things might be a little bit different for his team with the Christmas break a part of the equation at this point in the season.
Ascension Catholic made things interesting for a stretch in the second quarter before French Settlement found a groove in the third to key a 64-43 win Tuesday at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.
“I was nervous coming in because it’s one of those holiday games where kids are probably sleeping until noon, haven’t gotten up, just rolling out of bed probably at five o’clock to get here …,” Bourgeois said with a laugh. “I was definitely nervous, but I kind of made our schedule pretty tough this year. We’re having a lot of good challenges for us. I’m hoping that kind of pushes us and lets not only my players but us as a coaching staff figure out lineups and rotations and different things we can do. That way when we get into the playoffs, we’ll be ready for whatever comes our way.”
French Settlement led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the advantage to 19-10 on Mason Hill’s inside basket.
The Bulldogs got within four points before Draven Smith completed three-point play to give the Lions a 26-17 lead.
From there, Ascension Catholic went on an 8-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer and a steal and layup by Demarcus Patterson, cutting the lead to 26-25.
The Lions responded with a 9-0 burst to close out the first half, with Talan Bantaa hitting a pair of baskets during the stretch, including a jumper that gave FSHS a 35-25 halftime lead.
“We started off, I thought, really well, and then about … most of the second quarter, I thought we just kind of got lazy, and we didn’t do things the way that we should, and we went on a little run to go into halftime,” Bourgeois said. “We were only up one with two or three minutes left, and we extended our lead to 10, which helped a lot. We’ve been preaching closing out quarters and halves, and I thought we did a really good job of that. We just kind of locked in mentally and started doing the things that we need to do as a team to be successful …”
Smith sparked the Lions in the third quarter, scoring 11 of his 29 points, including a 3-pointer and a dunk off a steal by Bantaa, to put the Lions ahead 46-27.
“We kind of sped them up a little bit, and we started going and getting layups and the easy buckets,” Smith said. “That’s what helped us get a lead on them.”
Bourgeois said a change in the Lions’ scheme helped Smith flourish in the quarter.
“We decided to go big, which we don’t do very often,” Bourgeois said. “We put in Mason Hill, who’s only a sophomore for us, but he gives us some size, and he’s a good athlete. He’s athletic, so we went big and kind of moved Draven to the four so we could slide him over and take him off their big and kind of give him a breather on defense to where he can just play more help defense. I think that really helped, and then that let Draven kind of do a better job of rebounding from off ball and get us out in transition, which led to a lot of points in that quarter for us.”
The Lions led 52-32 at the end of the third quarter and extended the advantage to 61-33 on a steal and layup by Smith.
From there, Bourgeois worked his bench players into the game, and the Bulldogs got within 61-41 before Trevor McMorris hit a 3-pointer.
“That was one of our goals tonight was in the fourth quarter be able to take our starters out and the guys who give us big minutes and let them get a little rest and get the guys who we need in our future to get them some good varsity minutes,” Bourgeois said. “I’m glad they stepped up and we got that done.”
FSHS opened the game with a 13-2 run, capped by a putback from Joel LeBourgeois, before the Bulldogs cut the lead to 17-10 at the end of the first quarter on a 3-pointer by McCullen Pearce from the top of the key.
Bantaa, who finished with 14 points, scored 10 in the first half, including six in the first quarter.
“I was just trying to get to my shot, like the pull-up jumper, (and) make those,” Bantaa said. “That’s my favorite shot, for sure. I was trying to hit those, and I was hitting, so I kept taking them – try to get to the rim as much as possible.”
