Talan Bantaa vs. Ascension Catholic

French Settlement's Talan Bantaa works against an Ascension Catholic defender during Tuesday's game.

FRENCH SETTLEMENT – French Settlement basketball coach Jake Bourgeois knew things might be a little bit different for his team with the Christmas break a part of the equation at this point in the season.

Ascension Catholic made things interesting for a stretch in the second quarter before French Settlement found a groove in the third to key a 64-43 win Tuesday at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.

French Settlement's Draven Smith and Talan Bantaa discuss the Lions' win over Ascension Catholic.
Draven Smith vs. Ascension Catholic

French Settlement's Draven Smith shoots against Ascension Catholic.

