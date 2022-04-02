There’s nothing like setting a goal and reaching it.
That’s exactly what French Settlement’s Gracelyn Sibley has done.
Sibley was an honorable mention selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State girls basketball team, which was released Sunday.
“Last year, she kind of made it a goal to where she wanted to receive more district awards and that kind of thing and work hard for that,” FSHS girls basketball coach Daniel Martin said. “This year, she was the MVP of the district, and so you could tell she put the work in.”
Sibley brings a style of play that Martin said is unique in today’s game.
“She’s definitely a player that you’ve got to prepare for,” Martin said. “She’s kind of that old-school-style post player, back to the basket, bang with you inside. It’s different. It’s different in the way the game’s played nowadays, and it’s different to have that kind of post player to go in and attack with, and it’s definitely different for us.”
“Teams do have to prepare for her,” Martin continued. “They do have to really have to game plan in different ways in what they typically would for different games whenever they come across us because of her, and she’s going to open up things for other people. Maybe the thing that’s not recognized with her as much is Gracelyn’s a good passer. She’s unselfish with the basketball. When she gets it in the post, she does a good job passing it, and she’s got a good, little mid-range shot, too, and she’s just going to get better.”
Martin credited former French Settlement post player Mae Babin with helping Sibley develop her playing style.
“Gracelyn learned a lot from Mae, and that’s the way the game works,” Martin said. “You build off the people in front of you. She learned a lot from Mae, and she’s developed definitely into a force inside and has done a good job.”
Martin also praised Sibley’s growth, not just as a player.
“To see her growth from eighth grade where she was kind of a giddy little kid out there playing, a little intimidated, or a lot intimidated and just trying to make it through the nerves and everything,” Martin said. “To see her now to where she’s stepping up, she’s speaking up. She’s just that type of leader that you want out there to where she’s positive. She’s talking.”
She also doing her part to help her teammates develop, with Martin saying FSHS freshman post player Christa Lungarro praised Sibley for taking her under her wing this season.
“She’s still learning the game, and one of the things she said is Gracelyn helped her so much through the process of everything just by talking her through things and working with her on what I was talking about if she didn’t quite understand what I was saying,” Martin said. “The things you do on the court, that’s what all these awards recognized, but those other things, that’s what your teammates are going to recognize, and her teammates recognize that in her. That, to me, in a lot of ways, that’s more important than all these individual honors and things like that.”
The best part for Martin may be that Sibley is a sophomore. He said she’ll play with the Livingston Ladies this summer after playing with the Northshore Titans last summer to improve her game.
“She’s putting in extra work beyond just our practice time and wants to continue to get better, wants to study the game, so I’m really excited about what she’s going to do,” Martin said.
It’s something Martin said was affirmed when he sat down with Sibley for her postseason player interview, something he does with each of his players at the end of the season.
“She’s very realistic about where she’s at and where she wants to go and what she needs to do to get there,” Martin said. “When you have that kind of outlook and that kind of work ethic, then the sky’s the limit for her. She does a great job leading for us as well, so I’m excited about her, and I’m excited for her.”
Amite senior point guard Jalencia Pierre was named the Outstanding Player after helping the Lady Warriors to the state championship while averaging more than 23 points per game in the playoffs. The Southeastern Louisiana signee averaged of 25.8 points, 8.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
Episcopal’s Taylor Mims Wharton was selected girls Coach of the Year after leading the Knights to a Division III runner-up finish, losing to Lafayette Christian Academy in the first title game in school history.
The girls first team is made up of Peyton Hines of Avoyelles Charter, Pierre of Amite, Izzy Besselman of Episcopal, Amari West of Rayville and Jada Richard of Lafayette Christian.
Vivian Sketoe of Lake Arthur, Mackenzie Joseph of Kinder, JaNaiya Fisher of Lakeview, Hailey Brumfield of Amite and Amari Butler of Franklin make up the second team.
On the boys side, Newman guard Chris Lockett was selected Outstanding Player, and Port Allen’s Dimario Jackson was tabbed Coach of the Year.
Lockett helped his team to the Division III title, averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals per game.
Jackson led Port Allen to its third straight title in his first year as coach.
Braylon Richard of Lafayette Christian, Stewart Bonnecaze of Episcopal, Elliot McQuillan of Port Allen, J’Michael Gray of Franklin and Lockett make up the first team.
Leon Posey IV of Oakdale, Kam Williams of Lafayette Christian, Simeon Powell of Amite, Omarion Miller of North Caddo and Canin Jefferson of Newman were selected to the second team.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Braylon Richard Lafayette Christian 5-9 Sr. 12.0
Stewart Bonnecaze Episcopal 6-2 Sr. 21.1
Elliot McQuillan Port Allen 6-1 Jr. 17.0
J’Michael Gray Franklin 5-10 Sr. 22.1
Chris Lockett Newman 6-3 Jr. 13.5
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Leon Posey IV Oakdale 6-2 Sr. 26.3
Kam Williams Lafayette Christian 6-7 So. 16.0
Simeon Powell Amite 5-10 Jr. 13.0
Omarion Miller North Caddo 6-2 Jr. 26.0
Canin Jefferson Newman 6-0 Jr. 15.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CHRIS LOCKETT, NEWMAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: DIMARO JACKSON, PORT ALLEN
Honorable mention: Camron Smith, Rayville; Demarcus, Dixon, Rayville; Javonte Howard, Lakeview; Derrius Carter, Avoyelles Charter; Desmond Duncan, Winnfield; Zakelvion Gadison, Rapides; TreDez Green, East Feliciana; Daylen Turner, Menard; Jordan Brooks, Port Allen; Jawarren Cade, Many; Kendrell Perry, St. Thomas Aquinas.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jada Richard Lafayette Christian 5-7 So. 30.0
Peyton Hines Avoyelles Charter 5-10 Sr. 24.0
Jalencia Pierre Amite 5-6 Sr. 25.8
Izzy Besselman Episcopal 5-11 Sr. 20.0
Amari West Rayville 5-8 Sr. 28.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Vivian Sketoe Lake Arthur 5-5 So. 20.0
Mackenzie Joseph Kinder 5-11Sr. 18.0
JaNaiya Fisher Lakeview 5-2 Fr. 19.0
Hailey Brumfield Amite 5-8 Sr. 15.9
Amari Butler Franklin 5-8 Sr. 26.3
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JALENCIA “JEN” PIERRE, AMITE
COACH OF THE YEAR: TAYLOR MIMS WHARTON, EPISCOPAL
Honorable mention: Eve Alexander, Lafayette Christian; Carlesia Fields, Bunkie; Kelly Norris, Rosepine; Carlisa Mitchell, Rapides; Anaya Yunusah, Newman; Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur; TaNyjah Plumber, Kinder; Taylor Farris, Rosepine; Marilyn Seeling, Menard; Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview; Monae Duffy, Lafayette Christian; Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin; Gracelyn Sibley, French Settlement.
