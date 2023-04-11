Draven Smith’s basketball career at French Settlement has come to an end, but the postseason accolades are starting to come.
Smith, who helped the Lions advance to the state tournament for the first time since 1966, was a second-team selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State team released Tuesday.
“I’m really excited to be honest,” Smith said. “That’s a big accomplishment for me, really. It wasn’t one of my goals, but it feels nice to accomplish that …”
FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois praised Smith’s work ethic in transforming himself into an all-state player.
“We had a really good year this year,” Bourgeois said. “He was deserving of being recognized on the all-state team, so we nominated him, and he was blessed enough that people recognized his talents to vote him on to the all-state team.”
“He’s a great person, a great teammate, great kid who comes from a great family that gave our program everything he had and was just a pleasure to coach,” Bourgeois said. “I’m excited to see what he’s going to do with his future.”
Getting to this point has been a progression for Smith, whose role with the Lions evolved each year with the program.
“It wasn’t easy,” Smith said. “It was definitely a struggle because once you get used to something, it’s hard to start something new and learn, but I knew coming into this year, I’d have to be a leader and I’d have to go ahead and take that head-on. I feel like I did really well this year at becoming a leader.”
Smith started playing on the high school team as an eighth-grader, then settled in as a role player as a freshman before becoming more of a scoring threat for the Lions as a sophomore.
Heading into his junior season, Smith said playing AAU basketball over the summer helped him further hone his skills.
“That definitely helped, because once you play AAU, getting the hang of that, get some confidence, and then you go into high school, and you’re like, ‘Man, this is way different than AAU. I can play with these guys.’”
This season, he averaged 24.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, helping FSHS to a 30-5 record.
“You could see from his development from his freshman year to his senior year, not just basketball-wise, but also physically in way he looked, he put in a whole lot of work to get to this point,” Bourgeois said.
That was Smith’s plan all along.
“I knew all that work was going to pay off eventually, and it just feels good that once you put in that work, you get what you want,” Smith said.
The boys first team includes Jayshaun Johnson of Franklin, Trey’Dez Green of East Feliciana, Chris Lockett and Canin Jefferson of Newman and Rondae Hill of Calvary.
Lockett was selected the Outstanding Player, while Newman’s Randy Livingston was tabbed Coach of the Year
Smith is joined on the second team by Keithan Hamilton of Winnfield, Dunham’s Shad Levy, Jordan Trahan of Country Day and Kendrell Perry of St. Thomas Aquinas.
The girls first team features Vivian Sketoe of Lake Arthur, Addison Fruge and Kelly Norris of Rosepine, Lakeview’s Timberlyn Washington and Blair Smith of Episcopal.
Fruge is the Outstanding Player, while Oakdale’s Renotta Edwards is the Coach of the Year.
The second team features Marilyn Seeling of Menard, Winnfield’s Emari Evans, Destiny Pierce of Houma Christian, Newman’s Anaya Yunusah and Nevaeh Kimmie of Dunham.
LSWA CLASS 2A BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Jayshaun Johnson Franklin 5-11 Jr. 17.0
Trey’Dez Green East Feliciana 6-8 Jr. 24.0
Chris Lockett Newman 6-5 Sr. 16.0
Canin Jefferson Newman 6-2 Sr. 15.0
Rondae Hill Calvary 5-11 Jr. 17.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Keithan Hamilton Winnfield 5-9 Sr. 16.0
Shad Levy Dunham 6-1 Sr. 17.0
Jordan Trahan Country Day Sr. 17.5
Draven Smith French Settlement 6-5 Sr. 24.6
Kendrell Perry St. Thomas Aquinas 6-1 Jr. 20.1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CHRIS LOCKETT, NEWMAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: RANDY LIVINGSTON, NEWMAN
HONORABLE MENTION: Derrick Green, Oakdale; Alonzo Driver, Lakeview; Dalyn Bell, Franklin; Malaki Thomas, Calvary; Cooper Chase, Lakeside; Laketric Robinson, Mansfield; Cameron Smith, Rayville; Troy Pattum, Welsh; D.J. Adams, Houma Christian; Lantavious Murphy, Rayville; Aubry Nash, General Trass; Jaiden Mitchell, Catholic-NI; Darunce Allen, M.L. King; Darmon Williams, South Plaquemines; Brian Duncan, Northeast.
GIRLS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Vivian Sketoe Lake Arthur 5-6 Jr. 22.0
Addison Fruge Rosepine 5-7 Jr. 17.0
Kelly Norris Rosepine 5-6 Jr. 15.0
Timberlyn Washington Lakeview 5-3 So. 21.0
Blair Smith Episcopal 5-10 Sr. 21.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Marilyn Seeling Menard 5-6 Sr. 14.1
Emari Evans Winnfield 5-7 Jr. 21.0
Destiny Pierce Houma Christian 5-6 So. 13.0
Anaya Yunusah Newman 5-11 Jr. 17.9
Nevaeh Kimmie Dunham 5-8 Jr. 20.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ADDISON FRUGE, ROSEPINE
COACH OF THE YEAR: RENOTTA EDWARDS, OAKDALE
HONORABLE MENTION: Jaedynn French Solton, Red River; Sanaa Bean, Newman; Nyla Lyons, Houma Christian; Akeelah Hobson, Oakdale; Myla Harbor, Ferriday; Caroline Watson, Episcopal.
