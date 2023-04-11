FSHS vs SHS boys Draven Smith

French Settlement's Draven Smith drives for a layup against Springfield.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Draven Smith’s basketball career at French Settlement has come to an end, but the postseason accolades are starting to come.

Smith, who helped the Lions advance to the state tournament for the first time since 1966, was a second-team selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State team released Tuesday.

