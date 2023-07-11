Draven Smith signs

French Settlement's Draven Smith, seated center, recently signed to continue his basketball career at Welch College. Seated with Smith are his parents Gene and Jan Smith, while Smith's sister, Serenity, is behind him.

 Photo courtesy of Gene Smith

Draven Smith couldn’t help but reflect on his basketball journey after recently signing with Welch College.

“I feel really accomplished,” Smith, a French Settlement graduate, said. “Ever since I was little boy, it’s always been a goal to play college ball ... It just feels really good to know that you put the work in and all of it paid off to where you accomplished that goal to be able to go play at the next level.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.