Draven Smith couldn’t help but reflect on his basketball journey after recently signing with Welch College.
“I feel really accomplished,” Smith, a French Settlement graduate, said. “Ever since I was little boy, it’s always been a goal to play college ball ... It just feels really good to know that you put the work in and all of it paid off to where you accomplished that goal to be able to go play at the next level.”
Welch College, located in Gallatin, Tenn., is a member of the National Christian College Association, and Smith said it took some help from his sister, Serenity, a former French Settlement standout who is a member of Welch College women’s basketball team, to get the attention of Flames coach Greg Fawbush.
Draven Smith posted a highlight on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, which Serenity Smith then showed to Fawbush, starting his journey to Welch.
“Really, it’s props to her for showing the coach, to be honest with you,” Draven Smith said.
Draven Smith averaged 24.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists during a senior year in which he earned All-Parish Most Valuable Player and Outstanding Offensive Player honors after helping the Lions to the Division IV non-select semifinals.
He’s the is first college signee in French Settlement coach Jake Bourgeois’ career, who noted the school hosted a signing ceremony just before the end of the school year.
“It was really special,” Bourgeois, a French Settlement graduate, said. “Like I told them whenever I gave my speech there, I said this doesn’t happen very often. I can name three, four guys since I’ve been at French Settlement going to school here in the last 20 years that have had this opportunity. It’s not something to just take for granted. It’s a lot of work, and I’m proud of him.”
Fawbush is more than happy to welcome Draven Smith to the fold.
“This is the third year in a row that we have picked up a player of Draven’s caliber, that if it was before the transfer portal, probably would have went quite a bit higher,” Fawbush said. “Every kid dreams to go D-I, but just because you go D-I doesn’t mean you play. His playing level probably could have been low D-I, high D-II level, but the problem is the transfer portal is leaving these freshmen out to dry.”
“We had a relationship with him through his sister, so we kind of stayed in contact … and it didn’t take him long to realize that he was going to fall victim to this to where you go to a place, they promise you, and then a transfer comes in you get bumped down,” Fawbush continued. “Coaches were kind of sitting back and waiting, so we kind of just laid back and waited, and then late March, we said, ‘OK, now let’s go!’, and we put on the full-court press. He knew where he should be at, and be here, and at the same time, he got to see through his sister’s experience of our culture athletically and everything, and I think he just realized this was a good fit.”
A visit to the campus further solidified Draven Smith’s decision to sign with the Flames.
“As soon as I got on the campus, I felt like I was at home,” he said. “It not a feeling of ‘I’m worried to go here and not know what I’m going to do’, or something like that. When I got there, I felt safe. I felt like I was going to be able to thrive there, and it just was a good feeling when I was there …”
Draven Smith said there are some similarities between the programs at French Settlement and Welch College, which also helped his decision.
“It’s similar to my school,” Draven Smith said. “It’s small, not really, really big, so that was a plus. The team is really hard-working. The coach is similar to my coach as well. He’s very hard on you, expects a lot out of you.”
As a bonus, Draven Smith said his parents, Gene and Jan, will be able to see both of their children play at Welch College with Serenity Smith entering her senior year.
“That’s what dad and mom liked about me signing there as well was they won’t have to worry about missing one of my games to go see hers or missing one of her games to come see mine,” Draven Smith. “It’s just easier to be able to go to one gym and watch both of us play and not have to worry about two different kids at two different places.”
Draven Smith got a look at the Flames’ style of play after watching the team following a women’s game in Florida.
“I like the way they play,” Draven Smith said. “The coach, he has offensive sets, but at the same time, he wants you to play basketball. If you see an open lane, take it. If you see an open drive to an assist, take it. It’s not just set on ‘run this play. Run this play.’ It’s play offense as well – get out and play and run. They’re a fast-tempo team as well. They like to play defense … and I did like the style and the way he coached the game as well.”
After going 15-12 last season, Fawbush the Flames needed to get stronger and more athletic, which is where he said Draven Smith will help the program.
“He’s extremely athletic, so the way we play – the uptempo, the pressing under control, but it is a press – we press a lot, we play a high tempo on offense, and we attack the basket, which fits his skill-set,” Fawbush said. “Because he is athletic, getting used to the college style, his athleticism will allow him to fit in quicker, and he can get by with things until he picks up on some things, if that makes sense. His athleticism really is what attracted us to him.”
“We went after athletes, not necessarily the basketball players this year, to complement the fundamental basketball players,” Fawbush continued. “But Draven does have fundamentals to go along with his athleticism. It’s the perfect thing for us.”
In order to prepare for the upcoming season, Draven Smith said he’s been working out using a strength program sent to him by Fawbush, along with shooting and ball-handling drills he’s been doing himself. He also noted he’ll have 24-hour access to the gym at Welch.
“I’m still going to have to go in there and work my butt off to earn it,” he said. “I’m not really worried about playing time. I’m pretty confident about what I know I can go up there and do, so I just feel like once I get on the floor and show them, it will be head-on from there.”
“He’s going to play who he thinks is the best and works the hardest …, so it’s really up for grabs,” Draven Smith said.
Bourgeois said working hard won’t be a problem for Draven Smith.
“He plays with a motor,” Bourgeois said. “He’s going to go after every rebound. He’s going to give you everything he’s got every minute, every possession, and that’s going to translate right away for him. Playing hard and playing with effort every possession is skill. Not every kid has that, but that’s a great quality of Draven’s game.”
Fawbush said Draven Smith will be paired with an upperclassman whom the team expects to be a starter this season as a mentor when he arrives on campus.
“Draven, we expect him to come off the bench to help in that position,” Fawbush said. “By the end of the year, though, with his athleticism, he could get significant playing time. We thought he fits our culture, not only on the campus, but in our basketball program, athletic program. We love his work ethic. He’s quiet, but … we talk about guys willing to clock in and clock in and clock out, and we feel like he’s that guy that’s going to clock in for us and do this job, so we’re excited.”
