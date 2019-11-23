French Settlement held Albany to single-digit scoring in the first and fourth quarters and five Lions scored in double figures to key at 76-51 win over the Hornets as part of the French Settlement tournament Friday.
The Lions opened with a 22-8 run behind Jonas LeBourgeois (9 points) and Cedric Witkowski (8 points).
Albany trailed 34-23 at halftime and 52-42 heading into the fourth quarter, with J.J. Doherty scoring all 17 of his points in the second and third quarters. He had eight in the second quarter and nine in the third.
FSHS, which went 23-for-31 at the line, pulled away with a 24-9 run in the fourth quarter.
LeBourgeois has a game-high 20 points, while Draven Smith and Cedric Witkowski each had 14 points, Edward Allison scored 12, and Will McMorris had 10.
Trey Yelverton added 10 points, including three of the Hornets' six 3-pointers.
Albany went 5-for-9 from the line.
