Doyle summer basketball vs. Holden: Daniel Kennedy
Doyle High coach Daniel Kennedy talks with his team during a timeout after the first quarter.

 Jonathan Mailhes | The News

Hathaway hit eight 3-pointers as a team helping spark a 69-42 win over Doyle in the Hathaway tournament on Friday.

Hathaway led 39-23 at halftime and 58-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

John Barrios led Doyle (1-1) with 11 points, while Andrew Yuratich added 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Braden Keen scored nine points.

