Hathaway hit eight 3-pointers as a team helping spark a 69-42 win over Doyle in the Hathaway tournament on Friday.
Hathaway led 39-23 at halftime and 58-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
John Barrios led Doyle (1-1) with 11 points, while Andrew Yuratich added 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Braden Keen scored nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.