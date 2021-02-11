Here's a look at some schedule changes/updates for parish teams.
Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold said his team's game against Central has been canceled, while Albany girls coach Stacy Darouse said the Lady Hornets' regular season is done after Thursday's scheduled game against Livingston Collegiate was canceled.
The girls playoff pairings will be announced Monday, with the boys pairings released Feb. 22.
THURSDAY
Denham Springs at Live Oak* (F/JVB/VB), 5 p.m.
Northlake Christian at French Settlement* (JVB/VB), 6 p.m.
Albany at Maurepas (VB), 6 p.m.
St. Helena at Denham Springs (VG), 6 p.m.
Springfield at St. Thomas Aquinas* (JVB/VG/VB), 5 p.m.
Doyle at Pope John Paul II* (JVB, VG/VB), 5 p.m.
Plainview at Holden (VG), 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Holden at Christ Episcopal (VB), 2 p.m.
French Settlement at Springfield* (JVB/VB), 5:30 p.m.
Central at Walker* (F/JVB/VB), 5 p.m.
