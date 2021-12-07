The Live Oak girls and Holden boys picked up wins on the opening day of the Livingston Parish Tournament on Monday at French Settlement.
On the boys' side, Jake Forbes scored 33 points to pace the Rockets to a 74-60 win over Maurepas.
Holden advances to face No. 1 seed Walker at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Maurepas will meet the loser of Wednesday's Denham Springs-Springfield game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday
On the girls' side, Demari Whitley and Bailey Little scored in double figures, helping Live Oak picked up a 46-18 win over Maurepas.
Live Oak moves on to face No. 1 seed Walker at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Maurepas will face the loster of Wednesday's Denham Springs-French Settlement game at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Tuesday's schedule has Albany facing Springfield at 3 p.m. and Doyle meeting Holden at 6 p.m. in girls games, while Live Oak and Doyle meet at 4:30 p.m. and Albany and French Settlement tangle at 7:30 p.m. in boys games.
MONDAY'S GAMES
GIRLS
LIVE OAK 46, MAUREPAS 18
Live Oak led 27-3 at halftime with Little scoring 14 of her 16 points in the first half.
Maurepas trailed 39-11 heading into the fourth quarter, with Whitley scoring eight of her 17 points in the third quarter.
Sloane Bercegeay led Maurepas with 15 points, while Sydnie Burks scored two and Madelyn Aime one.
BOYS
HOLDEN 74, MAUREPAS 60
The Rockets led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter and 37-25 at halftime as Forbes scored 14 points in the first half.
Maurepas trailed 57-46 going into the fourth quarter, and Forbes scored 12 points during a 17-14 run to close out the game.
Steve Garcia added 20 points with four 3-pointers for the Rockets.
Gavin Reine had 20 points to lead four players in double figures for Maurepas.
Colby Penalber added 15, Prestin Vicknair scored 11 and Logan Guidry chipped in 10.
2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany vs. Springfield, 3 p.m.
Boys: Live Oak vs. Doyle, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Doyle vs. Holden, 6 p.m.
Boys: Albany vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.
Boys: Denham Springs vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Walker vs. Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Boys: Walker vs. Holden, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Girls: Maurepas vs. Denham Springs-French Settlement loser, 3 p.m.
Boys: Maurepas vs. Denham Springs-Springfield loser, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: TBA, 6 p.m.
Boys: TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls games: 3 p.m., 6 p.m.
Boys games: 4:30 p.m, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls consolation final: noon
Boys consolation final: 1:30 p.m
Girls third place game: 3 p.m.
Boys third place game: 4:30 p.m.
Girls championship game: 6 p.m.
Boys championship game: 7:30 p.m.
