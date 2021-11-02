The Holden boys basketball team gave coach Landon DuBois a gift he won't forget in their first game of the season.
The Rockets grabbed the lead with roughly 15 seconds left then got a stop at the buzzer to seal a 54-53 win over Phoenix at Holden on Tuesday.
They did it without DuBois, who watched the game from the hospital with his wife Devin, after she gave birth to the couple's son earlier in the day.
"I can’t tell you how proud of these kids I am tonight," DuBois said via text, while also commending Craig Forbes and Chase Hymel for their effort coaching the team. "They handled business in a tough situation. It all happened very quickly last night so they showed up to school and realized I wasn’t there. That’s a tough position to be in. And then to go down by 9 at one point, it would’ve been super easy for them to just quit and have an excuse for why they lost but instead they put their head down and got after it defensively, which gave them their shot to win."
Holden trailed 30-25 at halftime and cut the lead to 38-36 before closing with an 18-15 run.
Jake Forbes led the Rockets with 22 points, while Steve Garcia added 1five. Holden went 7-for-18 at the line.
Phoenix was 1-for-8 at the line.
