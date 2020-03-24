The way Holden girls basketball coach Pam Forbes sees it, it’s probably fitting seniors Jaycee Hughes and Emma Hutchinson are members of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State basketball team.
It goes back to when Forbes and husband Craig got back into coaching after taking some time off.
“When we went back into coaching, we started coaching fifth and sixth grade with the group that won it in 2018, and they (Hughes and Hutchinson) always were the tag-along kids,” Pam Forbes said. “They always were in the gym. When the kids moved into high school, they were in the sixth or seventh grade. They always sat on the bench. They were always part. With the two of them graduating, that’s going to kind of end an era of us coming back. It’s kind of sad, bittersweet.”
Hughes, who was last year’s Class B Player of the Year, was a second-team selection this year, averaging 17 points per game.
Hutchinson, who signed with Louisiana Tech to play softball, was an honorable mention choice.
“I’m very proud of both of them because they put in the time and the effort,” Pam Forbes said. “In every group, when you start when we pick them up in the eighth grade, there’s always a group of kids. The ones that make it through are the ones that have put forth the energy and effort and have the right attitude and want to be successful in the sport that they’re playing because a lot of people get distracted and find things that they’re better at, but they didn’t.”
On the boys side, Holden junior Hartland Litolff was an honorable mention selection.
“It’s something that I think is a huge step for him,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said of Litolff’s selection to the team. “He went from a guy who played a couple minutes of varsity last year as a sophomore, and then this year is able to get to honorable mention all-state, I think is a huge deal. A lot of that comes from the offensive load that he carried for us some this year.
“I think he led our team in blocks and in deflections. He’s just a guy that was hard to get around defensively.”
Litolff was a bit surprised by the honor.
“It never even crosses your mind during the season, but none of that could have ever happened without everybody else on the (Holden) team,” he said. “It’s a team effort. I could name everybody on the team and what they did for us, which is amazing.”
The boys first team features Decari Markray of Doyline, Kalep Crane of Simsboro, Garrett Edwards of Pitkin, Shaquay Hunt of J.S. Clark and Jakemin Abney of Simsboro. Markray was selected Player of the Year, while Doyline’s Michael Normand was Coach of the Year.
Colby Augustine of Hathaway, Kobe Montgomery of Zwolle, Collin Coates of Runnels, Jamaria Clark of Doyline, and Jacobi Forte of Stanley made the second team.
Pam Forbes said Hughes will be attending Southeastern Louisiana as a student, while Hutchinson is headed to Louisiana Tech to play softball.
“It’s very special for me for them to be able to both be on the All-State team because they’re both very special girls, and they have a promising future that there’s no limit to what they can do because they both have a personality, they both have a good, strong work ethic, and they both are very determined. When they’re determined, they’re hard to stop.”
The Lady Rockets advanced to the quarterfinals, where they lost to Hathaway in a season that featured some adversity with injuries and some changes in the team’s style of play.
“I think that speaks to our leadership skills and our perseverance through adversity,” Hutchinson said of both of the Lady Rockets’ seniors making the All-State team. “We just keep pushing and don’t ever stop. We had some rough patches.
“We just pushed through it, and I think we ended up further than everybody thought we would from the beginning of the season, and looking at our record, you wouldn’t think that we would get that far. I was very proud to be a part of the team this year.”
The girls first team features Rylee Jinks of Fairview, Chloey Guidry of Hathaway, Vanessa Duhe of Lacassine, Gracie Sylvia of Florien and Maggie Manuel of Fairview. Jinks was selected the Player of the Year, while Hathaway’s Courtnee Young was Coach of the Year.
McKayla Williams of Stanley, Savanna Robertson of Zwolle, Laynie Jinks of Fairview and Jordyn Semones of University Academy join Hughes on the second team.
LSWA CLASS B BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Decari Markray Doyline 6-4 Sr. 21.6
Kalep Crane Simsboro 6-1 Sr. 23.0
Garrett Edwards Pitkin 6-5 Sr. 32.0
Shaquay Hunt J.S. Clark 6-0 Sr. 18.5
Jakemin Abney Simsboro 6-3 Sr. 23.0
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Colby Augustine Hathaway 6-0 Sr. 21.5
Kobe Montgomery Zwolle 5-10 Sr. 21.8
Collin Coates Runnels 6-6 So. 17.5
Jamaria Clark Doyline 6-1 Fr. 17.2
Jacobi Forte Stanley 6-2 Sr. 19.2
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DECARI MARKRAY, DOYLINE
COACH OF THE YEAR: MICHAEL NORMAND, DOYLINE
Honorable mention
Ben Holliday, Runnels; Mason Jeane, Quitman; Trey Boyd, Monterey; Sean Laughlin, Converse; Jordan Fuller, Doyline; Kervantae Scott, Forest; Jackson Weldon, Florien; Aiden Soileau, Elizabeth; Henry Shuffler, Episcopal School of Acadiana; Landry Alligood, Anacoco; Ethan Williams, Fairview; Tevin Williams, Mt. Hermon; Hartland Litolff, Holden.
GIRLS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Rylee Jinks Fairview 5-6 Jr. 14.0
Chloey Guidry Hathaway 5-3 So. 16.0
Vanessa Duhe Lacassine 6-0 Jr. 11.7
Gracie Sylvia Florien 5-10 Sr. 13.3
Maggie Manuel Fairview 5-10 Sr. 20.8
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
McKayla Williams Stanley 5-6 Jr. 28.7
Savanna Robertson Zwolle 5-5 Sr. 10.9
Jaycee Hughes Holden 6-0 Sr. 17.0
Laynie Jinks Fairview 5-5 Sr. 15.6
Jordyn Semones University Academy 5-6 Jr. 16.0
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: RYLEE JINKS, FAIRVIEW
COACH OF THE YEAR: COURTNEE YOUNG, HATHAWAY
Honorable mention
Cally Hooks, Anacoco; Emma Hutchinson, Holden; Lizzy Habetz, Midland; Destiney Jones, Stanley; Kylee Portilloz, Choudrant; Macey Moss, Castor; Crystal Craten, Forest; Rylee Cloud, Fairview; Andrea Gray, Monterey; Madison Suire, Hathaway; Clara Womack, Quitman; Kylee Johnson, Oak Hill; Krissy Broxton, Lacassine.
