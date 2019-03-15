When it comes to basketball all-star games and the Forbes’, it’s become a family tradition.
Current Holden players and brother and sister Cole and Taylor Forbes are the latest members of their extended family to participate in the games, which took place Saturday at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City.
They join their grandfathers, Ed Green and Clyde Forbes, and their father, Craig Forbes, former Holden players who participated in the game.
For Taylor Forbes, it’s one more chance to play again after the Lady Rockets went through a bit of a rebuilding season after winning the Class B state title during the 2017-18 season. Taylor Forbes entered the season as one of two seniors on the team, along with sister Shelby, but Taylor Forbes became the team’s lone senior when Shelby sustained a season-ending knee injury in December.
“It took all the pressure off,” Taylor Forbes said of playing in the all-star game. “It’s fun playing basketball at Holden, but it is a lot of pressure, especially being the only senior and having to be a leader. Now it’s just no pressure. I’m just going to have fun.”
Taylor Forbes also went into the game looking forward to playing with a number of players she played against during the high school season or with on AAU teams
Taylor Forbes said she was looking forward to playing with Loranger’s Jamya Mingo-Young, who was on the East team with Forbes and signed with Mississippi State and Anna Larr Roberson of Cedar Creek.
“It’s really exciting because honestly I’m going to be playing with the best people in the state,” Taylor Forbes said. “I’m going to play on her (Mingo-Young’s) team and then I’m going to see her on TV. I think it’s really cool that I get to go play with them.”
To stay in game shape, Taylor Forbes worked with younger brother Jake every night since the Lady Rockets’ season ended in the Class B state quarterfinals. The focus of those workouts were to work on shooting and driving, but Taylor Forbes said the siblings didn’t take it easy on each other.
“He’s very competitive,” Taylor said of Jake. “It’s fun to go with him. It gets very intense. It’s not like anger, but we’re really competitive, because we’re a lot like the same player. We’re both the same height, the same strength. We’re both post players, but we can shoot a little bit. It’s just fun to play with him.
There’s also another motive behind those workouts, Taylor Forbes said.
“I know I’m really slow and stuff, so I don’t want to look stupid when I go over there,” she said with a laugh.
“I’m going to work hard, but I’m going to have fun,” Taylor Forbes said.
Like his sister, Cole Forbes had a few players he was looking forward to playing with and against in the all-star game, namely Mylik Williams from Rayville, a UL-Lafayette signee.
“He’s one of the better athletes I’m ever going to get a chance to play with,” Cole Forbes said. “I’m excited. It’s a bunch of athletes, it sounds like. I get the opportunity to play with them. It should be fun.”
Cole Forbes said he’s played a few pick-up games to keep his skills sharp after the Rockets exited in the regional round of the Class B state playoffs as he’s transitioned to the Rockets baseball.
He said the teams had just one practice on Friday before Saturday’s game, and he had a pretty good idea of what to expect.
“I know they’re going to be quicker and faster than me,” Cole Forbes said with a laugh. “I’m just hoping I can shoot a little bit. I don’t know how I’m going to fit in with them.”
He said his main goal was to have ‘a good experience’ in his final high school basketball game.
“I’m taking it pretty serious, but I’m also going to enjoy it and have fun, too,” Cole Forbes said. “I’ve been looking forward to it ever since coach told me about it. It’s been on my calendar.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.