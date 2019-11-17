The Holden basketball team went 1-1 in the Plainview tournament over the weekend, dropping a 72-53 decision to Elizabeth and picking up a 63-59 win over Glenmora.
ELIZABETH 72, HOLDEN 53
Elizabeth outscored the Rockets 24-14 in the first quarter and led 37-31 at halftime.
However, Elizabeth used a 24-10 run in the third quarter to lead 61-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
Nick Forbes led Holden with 19 points, while Dylan Gueldner added 18. The Rockets hit four 3-pointers in the game.
HOLDEN 63, GLENMORA 59
Gueldner scored seven of hit 18 points in the fourth quarter, including a 5-for-5 effort at the free-throw line, as the Rockets went on a 16-12 run in the fourth quarter to get the win.
The Rockets led 20-14 lead after the first quarter before Glenmora cut the lead to 34-32 at halftime and knotted the game at 47 heading into the fourth quarter.
Coley Courtney had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Nick Forbes had 11 points.
The Rockets went 9-for-11 from the line.
