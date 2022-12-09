LIVINGSTON – The Holden girls and boys basketball teams picked up wins at the Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament on Thursday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
Holden’s boys defeated Maurepas 62-37, while the Lady Rockets scored a 57-7 win over the Lady Wolves.
Holden’s girls will face the winner of Friday’s 3 p.m. game between Denham Springs and Live Oak in Saturday’s consolation championship at noon.
The Holden boys will face the winner of Friday’s 4:30 p.m. game between Doyle and Springfield in the consolation championship game at 1:30 p.m.
The Rockets led 24-10 at the end of the first quarter, and the Wolves cut the lead to 28-22 in the second quarter before Holden grabbed a 36-24 advantage at halftime.
Holden led 43-29 heading into the fourth quarter and put the game away with a 19-8 run.
Jake Forbes had 13 points for Holden, with eight in the first quarter. Marcus Penalber added 11, Eldridge Ahumada had 10, and Dalton Miller scored nine, all in the first half.
Logan Guerdy led Maurepas with 16 points with 13 coming in the first half. Prestin Vicknair added seven, while Jonah Miller and John Rodriguez each scored four.
The Lady Rockets led 15-4 after the first quarter and 33-5 at halftime and outscored Maurepas 16-0 in the third quarter.
Brooke Foster led Holden with 17 points with 15 in the first half. Kacey Briethaupt added 11, Joleigh George had nine and Emmaleigh Bertrand eight.
Brooklyn Reine led Maurepas with four points, Skyler Fontenot had two and Olivia Fleniken one.
2022 LIVINGSTON PARISH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
No. 8 Albany 60, No. 9 Maurepas 36
No. 3 Denham Springs 64, No. 6 Doyle 56, OT
No. 2 French Settlement 76, No. 7 Springfield 48
No. 4 Live Oak 69, No. 5 Holden 68
No. 1 Walker 78, Albany 31
French Settlement 62, Denham Springs 57, OT
Doyle vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Walker vs. Live Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation final: Holden vs. Doyle-Springfield winner, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game: Denham Springs vs. Walker-Live Oak loser, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game: French Settlement vs. Walker-Live Oak winner, 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 Doyle 63, No. 9 Maurepas 14
No. 6 Springfield 54, No. 3 Denham Springs 48
No. 2 Albany 65, No. 7 Live Oak 26
No. 5 French Settlement 55, No. 4 Holden 29
No. 1 Walker 73, Doyle 28
Albany 61, Springfield 44
Denham Springs vs. Live Oak, 3 p.m.
Walker vs. French Settlement, 6 p.m.
Consolation championship: Holden vs. Denham Springs-Live Oak winner, noon
Third-place game: Springfield vs. Walker-French Settlement loser, 3 p.m.
Championship game: Albany vs. Walker-French Settlement winner, 6 p.m.
