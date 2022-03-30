The fact Cambree Courtney and Jake Forbes earned spots on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State basketball teams wasn’t a surprise to their coaches.
“They have a love for the school,” Holden girls coach Pam Forbes said. “They have a lot of pride for the school, and they’re going to try to do whatever it takes to make us successful. Whether it’s working hard in the weight room, whether it’s getting extra shots before or after practice, whether it’s to stay to help someone else, they’re willing to do those things.”
Courtney, a junior, earned second-team honors on the squad, which was released Thursday, after averaging 15 points per game this season. She was also the District 7-B Most Valuable Player.
“When Cambree’s going, we’re going,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “She’s one of the easiest kids we’ve coached. She’s a great practice player. She understands what we need done at practice. Most of the time she’s on the other team. We put her against our team going against her because she understands the game and she understands what the other team is trying to do.”
The girls first team features Rylee Cloud of Fairview, Alexis Dyer of Oak Hill, Bailey Davis of Anacoco, Madison Suire of Hathaway, and Reesie Jinks of Fairview.
Cloud averaged 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals per game to earn Outstanding Player honors.
Oak Hill’s Kaci West, whose team reached reach the state finals for the first time in school history, was selected Coach of the Year.
Courtney was joined on the second team by Chloey Guidry of Hathaway, Latoya Holmes of Florien, Bella Smith of Fairview and Natalie Yancey of Glenmora.
“She’s just a very unique kid,” Pam Forbes said of Courtney. “We believe in her. Other coaches believe in her, and we are expecting her to have a really big senior season coming up. She’s already wanting to get into the gym working for next season, and we’re looking to have a really fun season her senior year.”
Jake Forbes, also a junior, earned an honorable mention nod after averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.
“If he’s not on our team, we might struggle to make the playoffs,” Holden boys coach Landon DuBois said of Forbes, who was the District 7-B MVP. “Him and Steve (Garcia) were kind of our two dudes, and I think if you take either one of them off, we’re in a big bind. Jake was key, but let’s be honest. He had some really good stats, but he did a lot of stuff that really doesn’t even show up the stat line, too.”
DuBois said Jake Forbes went out of his comfort zone to become one of the Rockets’ main scorers this season.
“He’s really a kid we’ve had to force to be a scorer,” DuBois said. “It’s really not something that he looks to do, or something that really comes naturally for him, especially this year we kind of didn’t have a choice. It was him and Steve, so it was like, ‘hey man, this is something you have to do. You have to make the majority of our shots. If you and Steve aren’t taking 60 to 70 percent of our shots this year, then we’re probably in a bind.’
“He’s more of a guy that really wants to find his teammates and get them involved and set guys up,” DuBois continued. “He has no problem going and setting a screen to get a guy a bucket or doing the little stuff like that.”
DuBois said Forbes has room for growth as he prepares for his senior year.
“I think we’re about to see him really take off this summer and take another big step forward,” DuBois said. “The bad thing is we’re going to be a little deeper next year, more guys with reps and different stuff like that. You may not see an increase in his numbers, but I think the way he’s going to be able to score next year, being a little more comfortable with it, it’s going to force teams to just bear down on him or just allow him to do whatever he wants. I think that’s going to make everybody else’s job a whole lot easier.”
The boys first team is made up of Jordan Crawford and Nick Maryland of Simboro, Kenneth Montgomery of Zwolle, Dustin Welch of Anacoco and Aaron Garcia of Lacassine.
Crawford was selected the Outstanding Player, while Micah Rasberry of Lacassine was tabbed Coach of the Year after leading his team to the state tournament, where it lost to eventual state champion Simsboro in the semifinals.
Jamaria Clark of Doyline, Chilaydren Newton of Simsboro, Bret Jinks of Fairview, Chris Williams of Choudrant and Ethan Roberts of Saline make up the second team.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jordan Crawford Simsboro 6-2 Sr. 16.0
Kenneth Montgomery Zwolle Jr 6-0 Jr. 19.0
Dustin Welch Anacoco 6-3 So. 20.0
Nick Maryland Simsboro 6-3 Sr. 16.0
Aaron Garcia Lacassine 6-0 Jr. 20.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jamaria Clark Doyline 6-2 Jr. 31.0
Chilaydren Newton Simsboro 6-4 Jr. 18.0
Bret Jinks Fairview 5-8 Jr. 17.0
Chris Williams Choudrant 6-2 Sr. 20.0
Ethan Roberts Saline 6-3 Sr. 18.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JORDAN CRAWFORD, SIMSBORO
COACH OF THE YEAR: MICAH RASBERRY, LACASSINE
Honorable mention
Brylon Tyler, J.S. Clark; Jamaria Markray, Doyline; Jake Forbes, Holden; Steve Seamons, Forest; Gage Remedies, Florien; Tyren Thomas, Zwolle; Landon Strother, Fairview; Conner Ashford, Lacassine; Bennett Briggs, Christ Episcopal; Decorien Dixon, Country Day University Academy; Alex Kovall, Episcopal of Acadiana; Chase Taylor, Anacoco
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Rylee Cloud, Fairview 5-5 Sr. 24.0
Alexis Dyer Oak Hill 5-10 So. 17.0
Bailey Davis Anacoco 5-10 So. 14.0
Madison Suire Hathaway 5-4 So. 17.0
Reesie Jinks Fairview 5-5 Fr. 15.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Chloey Guidry Hathaway 5-4 Sr. 21.0
Latoya Holmes Florien 5-6 Jr. 10.0
Bella Smith Fairview 5-11 Jr. 14.0
Cambree Courtney Holden 5-9 Jr. 15.0
Natalie Yancey Glenmora 5-4 So. 15.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: RYLEE CLOUD, FAIRVIEW
COACH OF THE YEAR: KACI WEST, OAK HILL
Honorable mention
Jalexia Caldwell, Castor; Kylee Portilloz, Choudrant; Cali Deal, Quitman; Ikeia Brown, Simsboro; Lexi Parker, Family Community; Maggie Walker, Stanley; Olivia Sepulvado, Zwolle; Emma Tucker, Oak Hill; Gracie Miller, Midland; Sydnie Cooley, Lacassine; Kaiya Causey, Negreet; Paige Mayo, Anacoco.
