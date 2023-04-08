Their journeys to this point have been quite different, but Holden’s Kacey Breithaupt and Jake Forbes are all-state basketball players.
Both were second-team selections to the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association’s Class B All-State teams released Saturday.
“It just makes you feel real good because it makes you feel like all the work that you put in, you actually are receiving the rewards from it,” Forbes said. “You remember my sophomore year, I was nowhere near the player I am now. I think averaged six points a game, not playing too much. I was more of a defensive guy. Now to being second-team all-state, it’s just a crazy and really fun journey.”
Meanwhile, Breithaupt, who also plays on the Holden softball team, made the all-state basketball team after moving point guard for the first time in her career.
“I would have never thought, honestly,” she said of making the all-state team. “I was just playing, but basketball not being my main sport – it’s just something I do for fun – it’s really cool that I can get stuff like this.”
“I’m surprised. I was not expecting it,” she said.
Breithaupt admitted the transition to point guard wasn’t easy.
“I had to adjust a lot because I was a defensive player,” Breithaupt said. “That’s all I liked to do.”
She said lots of practice and game experience helped her settle into her into her role.
“Those first couple of games, I’m not going to lie, I struggled,” she said. “It was hard. I’ve never had to handle the ball like that, ever. Game experience, that really helped, and getting confidence helped.”
Holden coach Pam Forbes credited Breithaupt for her role in making the transition work to help the team.
“At the beginning, she kind of fell flat on her face, but knowing Kacey like everybody does, she has a lot of grit, and she’s tough,” Pam Forbes said. “She overcame that, and she got better at it, and she learned, and she listened.”
“At the end of the year, very few teams pressed us because they knew that she could get the ball down the court and do a good job with it,” Pam Forbes continued.
For Breithaupt, who averaged 12 points, the drive to fill a new role was simple.
“As a senior, I knew I had to step up for us,” Breithaupt said.
Breithaupt, who is also a member of the Holden softball team, took up powerlifting this season as well as track, and said powerlifting, which runs concurrently with basketball, helped her on the court.
“Playing sports is just what I like to do, and if there’s anything I can do to help everybody out and make everybody better, that’s what I’m going to do,” she said.
Powerlifting really helped me because I was strong, and I feel like I got faster,” Breithaupt said.
Pam Forbes agreed.
“When you have your point guard, and then they have to guard their best player at the same time, that’s a full night, and I think the reason that she could do that is she had the stamina and the grit about her,” she said. “And I really think it was playing multiple sports and her personality.”
“I feel like Kacey’s grittiness, our team took that identity on, and I felt like that’s why we could be successful in year that it would have been easy to throw in the towel,” Pam Forbes continued.
Wins were tough to come by for the majority of the season, but the Lady Rockets found a groove late, winning five straight games to end the regular season then defeating Pleasant Hill 56-55 in the first round of the Division V non-select playoffs on Brooke Foster’s baseline jumper just outside the lane with 8.5 seconds left.
“We just needed confidence,” Breithaupt said. “That’s what we were missing for the beginning of our season was our confidence because we kind of lost it. Once we got our confidence back, we had so much energy. We were playing together. We were having fun.”
Madison Suire of Hathaway, Alexis Dyer of Oak Hill, Latoya Holmes of Florien, Lamiyah Sanchez of Hathaway and Reese Stephens of Hicks make up the girls first team.
Dewain Strother of Florien is the Coach of the Year, while Suire is the Player of the Year.
Breithaupt is joined on the second team by JaNasura Richardson of Florien, Paige Mayo of Anacoco, Gracie Miller of Midland and Sydnie Cooley of Lacassine.
Meanwhile, Jake Forbes made the boys team after seeing his role with the Rockets expand each year after first getting limited playing time as an eighth-grader.
Holden coach Landon DuBois put Forbes’ role with the Rockets in perspective.
“As far as for us, Jake’s all-world,” DuBois said. “He was indispensable as far as it goes with Holden basketball, but honestly, for him to step into that second-team spot was a little shocking because of where we fell as a team. It’s nice to see that at least somebody somewhere seemed to catch a glimpse of him for us and saw how important he is to our success, because that’s obviously why he’s on that second team.”
Holden advanced to the second round of the Division V non-select playoffs.
Early in his career, Forbes’ primary focus was to defend and rebound, and he recalled having eight seniors ahead of him as a sophomore.
“As those guys started to graduate, his role gradually got bigger and bigger,” DuBois said. “Into his junior year, we were talking to him about …’you’ve got to be the dude. If you can’t be the dude, we’re in a world of trouble.’ It’s not OK for you to just play defense and rebound. Now you’ve got to score. Now you’ve got to get your teammates involved. When we’re struggling handling the ball, you’ve got to be the guy to go get it and bring it down the floor. I think every year, he kind of stepped into a new, bigger role and really thrived in and did well.”
DuBois called Forbes the Rockets’ ‘Swiss army knife’, this past season, noting he had to take over offensively and defensively and in a leadership role.
Forbes averaged 15 points this season, but he gave credit to his teammates with helping expand his role even further, noting he became of a distributor at times.
“That did help me to know that if I’m posting and they double-team from either side, I could just kick out to one of my guys and I trusted that they would knock it down,” Forbes said. “It was a big help. It allowed me to just relax and play. Then I didn’t have to force things. It just made the game easier for me when I’m playing with guys like that.”
Jalen Brown of Avoyelles Charter, Chase Taylor of Anacoco, Kenneth Montgomery of Zwolle, Kane Broussard of Lacassine 6-4 and Jamaria Clark of Doyline are the first-team all-state selections.
Antonio Benjamin of Avoyelles Public Charter is the Coach of the Year, while Brown is the Player of the Year.
Dustin Welch of Anacoco, Aaron Garcia of Lacassine, Zakelveon Gadison of Rapides and Armonii Benjamin of Avoyelles Charter make up the rest of the second team.
It’s another big honor for Jake Forbes, who recently played in the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association’s All-Star Game and said he’ll be announcing his college choice soon.
“It’s almost a little overwhelming, but it’s also exciting all at the same time,” he said.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
First Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg
Jalen Brown Avoyelles Charter 5-8 So. 18.0
Chase Taylor, Anacoco 6-1 Sr. 12p 6r 6a 2s
Kenneth Montgomery, Zwolle 6-1 Sr, 18.0
Kane Broussard, Lacassine 6-4 So. 20.0
Jamaria Clark, Doyline 6-2 Sr. 31.0
Second Team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg
Dustin Welch, Anacoco 6-4 Jr. 16.0
Aaron Garcia, Lacassine 6-0 Sr. 18.0
Zakelveon Gadison, Rapides 5-10 Jr. 24.0
Jake Forbes, Holden 6-4 Sr. 15.0
Armonii Benjamin, Avoyelles Charter 6-0 Fr. 15.0
COACH OF THE YEAR: ANTONIO BENJAMIN, AVOYELLES PUBLIC CHARTER
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JALEN BROWN, AVOYELLES PUBLIC CHARTER
HONORABLE MENTION: Hayden Doyle, Hicks; Jacob Maxie, Stanley; Jamarion Clark, Castor; Logan Ponder, Quitman; Tucker Johnson, Florien; Braeden Fordham, Pitkin; Kaelip Wright, Simsboro; Parker Batterton, Choudrant; Lawrence Pickney, J.S. Clark; Jacob Vilar, Episcopal of Acadiana.
GIRLS
First Team
Player Ht. Cl. Avg
Madison Suire Hathaway 5-4 Jr. 12.0
Alexis Dyer Oak Hill 5-11 Jr. 16.0
Latoya Holmes Florien 5-7 Sr. 14.0
Lamiyah Sanchez Hathaway 5-7 Sr. 23.0
Reese Stephens Hicks 5-4 Jr. 15.0
Second Team
Player Ht. Cl. Avg
JaNasura Richardson, Florien 6-0 So. 12.0
Paige Mayo, Anacoco 6-0 Sr. 14.0
Gracie Miller, Midland 5-9 Jr. 17.0
Sydnie Cooley Lacassine 5-6 Sr. 16.0
Kacey Breithaupt Holden 5-3 Sr. 12.0
COACH OF THE YEAR: DEWAIN STROTHER, FLORIEN
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MADISON SUIRE, HATHAWAY
HONORABLE MENTION: Cali Deal, Quitman; Bella Henry, Anacoco; Ikeia Brown, Simsboro; McKayla Price, Zwolle; Shyanne Phillips, Hicks; Briley Peterson, Weston; Payton Herpin, Bell City; Taylor Barnaba, J.S. Clark; Kensie Trisler, Harrisonburg; Kate Deshotel, Avoyelles Charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.