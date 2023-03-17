A trio of Livingston Parish basketball standouts are set to compete in the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association’s All-Star Games at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville on Saturday.
The girls game is set to tip-off at 1 p.m., with the boys to follow at 3 p.m.
On the boys side, Holden’s Jake Forbes is a member of the East squad, coached by Charles Smith of Peabody, with Jeff Jones of Madison Prep as the assistant coach and Troy Green of East Ascension the coordinator.
Two members of the Walker girls basketball team – Caitlin Travis and Aneace Scott – are set to compete on the East team.
Ruston’s Meredith Graf is the head coach of the East team, while Amite’s Fekesha Pierre is the assistant coach and Jeryl Fischtziur of Kenner Discovery is the coordinator.
