Holden’s Dylan Gueldner picked up another honor to cap his senior season, while the Lady Rockets’ Cambree Courtney may be giving her team something to build on for the future.
Both players earned honorable mention recognition on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class B All-State team, which was released Saturday.
Gueldner, who played in the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game last weekend, averaged 15.2 points per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor.
“I think it’s a big deal,” Holden boys coach Landon DuBois said of Gueldner’s selection to the team. “I think it something he’s worked hard to get in that kind of position, and he’s put in the work, so it’s nice to see him get some of those accolades. Especially for a team like us, for him to get those accolades and for us to not even ever have been out of the second round, I think, speaks volumes to how good he’s been for us these last few years because he’s gotten some of that recognition even without making deep playoff runs. I definitely think that’s a huge deal, and it’s going to be real hard to replace him next year.”
Gueldner the District 8-B MVP, also averaged 10.1 points in the paint, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, but DuBois said Gueldner’s contributions went beyond numbers.
“(It’s) the energy he brings to the floor,” DuBois said. “We always kind of joke around that if he’s not angry, he’s not playing well. He brings some of that crazy energy. When he starts beating on his chest and getting fired up, you know we’re in for a fun game to watch. That’s something that doesn’t always show up on the stat line. His physicality and the energy he brings every day definitely helped propel him to being able to be honored in this way.”
“I told him probably the last couple of years ‘we’re going to go where you lead, so if you lead us in a good and positive way, then we’re going to have a good, positive game,’” DuBois said. “If you’re headed in the wrong direction, that’s where we’re heading as a team.”
Meanwhile, Courtney, a sophomore, was an honorable mention selection on the girls team after averaging 10 points and three assists per game. She was the District 8-B MVP.
“The biggest thing about Cambree, we’re excited we’ll have her back for two more years,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “Her quickness and knowledge of the game, even though we were young, it helped to play in games and be in games and helped us to have a little success in the playoff area as young as we were. I feel like a lot of that has to do with her knowledge of the game and her ability to run the point for us. I thought she did a good job when we played big teams because she usually guarded their best guard, and of course as our point guard, she’d run the show for us.”
Forbes is hoping Courtney can build on her selection to the All-State team.
“I feel like she has a lot of motivation to come back and prove that we’re a success, we’ll be successful next year, but hopefully this will give here the motivation to work hard and make her teammates work hard,” Forbes said.
Anacoco’s Drew Tebbe, who helped his team to a 37-3 record and state runner-up finish while averaging 16.8 points and 10.2 assists per game, was selected the boys Outstanding Player and was joined by Anacoco teammate and Northwestern State signee Shaun Riley, Simsboro senior Jamarion Cato, J.S. Clark senior D'Marcus Fugett and Doyline sophomore Jamaria Clark.
Anacoco senior Landry Alligood, Hathaway senior Noah Guidry, Zwolle senior Corbyn Jones, Stanley senior Makeal Williams and Simsboro sophomore Chilaydrien Newton make up the second team.
Rylee Jinks, who averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists per game while leading Fairview to a second consecutive state title and 11th championship for the program, was selected the Outstanding Player on the girls team.
Hathaway junior Chloey Guidry, Bell City senior Josie Ogea, Fairview junior Rylee Cloud and Stanley senior Makayla Williams complete the girls first team.
Florien senior Kylee Strother, Zwolle junior Olivia Sepulvado, University Academy senior Jordan Semones, Fairview senior Coco Williams and Converse senior Abby Rivers make up the second team.
Tracy Fontenot of Bell City and Tiffanie Lewis of J.S. Clark were Coach of the Year recipients. Fontenot guided her team to its first girls semifinal appearance in 31 years, while Lewis took Clark to a second straight LHSAA tournament with a revamped team.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
First team
Drew Tebbe, Anacoco, Sr., 5-10, 16.8
Jamarion Cato, Simsboro, Sr. 6-4, 19.5
D'Marcus Fugett, J.S. Clark, Sr., 6-4, 20.2
Shaun Riley, Anacoco, Sr., 6-6, 17.2
Jamarion Clark, Doyline, So. 6-2, 30.8
Second team
Noah Guidry, Hathaway, Sr., 6-3, 13.2
Corbyn Jones, Zwolle, Sr., 6-2, 14.5
Makeal Williams, Stanley, Sr., 6-2, 16.3
Landry Alligood, Anacoco, Sr., 6-0, 19.1
Chilaydrien Newton, Simsboro, So., 6-3, 12.8
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DREW TEBBE, ANACOCO
COACH OF THE YEAR: TIFFANIE LEWIS, J.S. CLARK
HONORABLE MENTION: Brett Jinks, Fairview; Zeke Lentz, Pitkin; Jamari Markray, Doyline; Joshua Smith, Quitman; Jaydn Lehr, Negreet; Sean Laughlin, Converse; Ethan Clark, Monterey; Dylan Gueldner, Holden; Trevor Daughtery, J.S. Clark; Adam Sabbaghian, Episcopal-Acadiana; Nick Maryland, Simsboro.
GIRLS
First team
Rylee Jinks, Fairview, Sr., 5-6, 17.0
Chloey Guidry, Hathaway, Jr., 5-2, 24.0
Josie Ogea, Bell City, Sr., 5-7, 26.0
Rylee Cloud, Fairview, Jr., 5-5, 23.0
Makayla Williams, Stanley, Sr., 5-5, 30.0
Second team
Kylee Strother, Florien, Sr., 5-5, 14.4
Olivia Sepulvado, Zwolle, Jr., 5-8, 19.1
Jordan Semones, University Academy, Sr., 5-6, 19.3
Coco Williams, Fairview, Sr., 5-6, 14.6
Abby Rivers, Converse, Sr., 5-9, 28.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: RYLEE JINKS, FAIRVIEW
COACH OF THE YEAR: TRACY FONTENOT, BELL CITY
HONORABLE MENTION; Jalexia Caldwell, Castor; Clara Womack, Quitman; Alexia Hester, Simsboro; Reagan Stanley, Anacoco; Natalie Yancey, Glenmora; Destiny Deville, University Academy; Sydnie Cooley, Lacassine; Madison Suire, Hathaway; Cambree Courtney, Holden.
