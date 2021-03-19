Holden’s Dylan Gueldner and Doyle’s Presleigh Scott will get the chance to play a final high school basketball game when they participate in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association/Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games this weekend.
For each of them, the game is about something different.
“This is going to be it for me,” said Gueldner, who will be on the East team, said. “There’s no point in sulking over it, just … give it all we’ve got in that one, last game.
“It’s good to play against the best of the best and play with the best of the best,” he continued. “I’m just going out there and have fun, play the game that we all worked hard to get where we are and just play, have fun.”
For Scott, who will also be on the East team, it’s about getting past the Lady Tigers loss to Lake Arthur in the Class 2A championship game earlier this month.
“I’m very excited because ever since we lost out at state, I’ve just been ready to play another game,” she said.
The games will be played Saturday at Louisiana College in Pineville. The girls tip off at 1 p.m., followed by the boys game at 3 p.m.
Gueldner, who was selected the District 8-B Most Valuable Player, said he wasn’t expecting to be selected to the All-Star team, and said he was “shocked” when Rockets coach Landon DuBois made the announcement in front of the team at practice late in the season.
“They all cheered and clapped, and I just kind of stood there for a minute,” Gueldner said. “I know Cole (Forbes) made it a few years back his senior year, and I wasn’t expecting it. It was a real shocker, and I was blessed to have the opportunity to play.”
DuBois reflected on Gueldner’s contributions to Holden program.
“Not many kids get this opportunity, so he’s pretty lucky there,” DuBois said. “When you look at stats, he played a lot of minutes as an eighth-grader and kind of started some, and he’s kind of slowly gotten better from there. He’s definitely deserving of this honor. This is going to it, so it’s going to be kind of bittersweet for all of us, I think, to watch him go out there and get it done.”
“Some people probably look at Dylan and don’t think he should be a guy out there in that All-Star game, but we’ve seen what he can do,” DuBois said. “We know he can play with any of those guys. I’m really excited about seeing him get that opportunity and going out there and really kind of showing the rest of the state that Holden basketball’s got some players too, you know?”
Doyle coach Sam White praised Scott and her selection to the game.
“It’s such a huge honor for her, and she definitely deserves to get to do this,” White said. “I talk about her all the time and how wonderful of a person she is and such a hard worker. It’s just great that other people recognize that and that she’s going to go get this opportunity to play with other really great players. I know she’s excited, and we are definitely excited for her.”
Gueldner said he talked with Forbes, who gave him some advice on playing in the game.
“He told me when I catch the ball, shoot it,” Gueldner said with a laugh.
That’s pretty much the same advice DuBois gave Gueldner.
“I told him when he gets the ball in his hands to be ready to score because this is an All-Star game. There’s nobody looking out there to see what kind of passes you’re trying to do,” DuBois said with a laugh. “I said you’ve always been pretty unselfish, but in that All-Star game, you’re probably not going to have a ton of opportunities. They’re going to be moving kids in and out and they’re going to be playing fast. When you get an opportunity to take it to the rim or get a bucket, go on and get it.”
The other part of the equation for Scott is playing with and against some players she’s familiar with, including Tyrielle Williams of Ursuline, Breanna Sutton of Warren Easton and Amoura Graves of Ponchatoula.
“I know a couple on each team, so the ones I’ll be playing with, I’ve actually played some AAU with them, so I know how they play, and everybody on that team is good …” she said.
“I’m excited because I feel like it’s going to be a game we’re just going to be able to go out there and just show everything that we have and not really have to worry, just kind of play,” Scott continued.
There’s also the added wrinkle of Lake Arthur’s Deonna Brister being on the West team.
“We’re very competitive, so that should be fun, and I’ve also played AAU with some of the girls that are one the other team, too,” Scott said. “I think it does help because, again, you know how they play and you can know how to stop it, defend them, stuff like that.”
Scott, who signed with Southeastern Louisiana, said she’s also looking forward to the high caliber competition.
“I think it’s a good thing to get me prepared for (college), eye-opening kind of,” she said. “So I’m excited.”
“I think it’s a good opportunity for her to see kind of what that’s going to feel like,” White said of the game preparing Scott for college basketball. “She’s adaptable. She’s going to be great at Southeastern in whatever role it is they need her to do, or whatever it is they need her to be. I think it will be cool to kind of watch her do that against other athletes that are also going on to do the same thing.”
Gueldner said the boys team is supposed to practice before Saturday’s game but he’s not overly concerned with the tight window of preparation.
“I’ve been practicing on my own,” he said. “I’ve got a free period now that we don’t have any practices, so I’ve been putting my own work in, staying in shape and getting shots up.”
For Gueldner, the All-Star experience will also bring a first time experience.
“I’ve never played in a college facility before, so it’s going to be exciting to step on that court and just put it all on the line one last time,” he said. “Nothing to lose, just going to have fun with it.”
