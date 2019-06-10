BATON ROUGE – Denham Springs guard C.J. Johnson attributed his team’s performance in a 38-32 victory Monday over Live Oak to a greater amount of energy than it had showed in recent Woodlawn High School Summer League games.
When asked if the Yellow Jackets were additionally motivated because of the natural parish rivalry that exits with their District 4-5A counterparts, Johnson smiled and instead credited his team’s unselfish play.
“Coming out with energy is something we hadn’t some in the past couple of games,” Johnson said. “We came out with some energy. We played as a team. It was a team effort.”
That began with an effective defensive effort in which Denham Springs forced eight turnovers and limited Live Oak to 28 percent (14 of 50) shooting and only 1 of 9 from 3-point range.
Moreover, the Jackets utilized a sagging man-to-man defense to help keep Live Oak’s leading scorer Lawrence Pierre in check with 10 points, including only one 3-point basket.
“We’ve been working on some changes defensively and I thought our guys got their hands on a lot of loose balls,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said. “I thought we did a really good job on the defensive end and with that I think that’s the reason why we finished on top.”
Johnson – the team’s lone double-digit scorer with 12 points – typified a balanced scoring effort where five different players produced points. Kyle Williams scored 9, Elijah Gilmore 7, JaBarry Fortenberry 5 and Jordan Reams 4.
The Yellow Jackets, who shot 40 percent (12 of 30) never trailed in the game.
“We seemed to be in a funk,” Live Oak coach. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting them ready. I thought maybe playing Denham would kind of amp us up, but that wasn’t the case. For whatever reason we just didn’t have it. It’s not embarrassing that we lost and not to take anything away from Denham. It was just the overall effort and we’ve got to be better than that.”
Denham Springs scored the game’s first six points, half of which came from Fortenberry in the opening four minutes of play.
Live Oak missed its first seven shots and wound up rallying to trail 7-6 after the first quarter on Amar Pink’s put back with 10 seconds to go.
The Yellow Jackets repelled the Eagles and went on an 11-4 run that resulted in a 18-10 lead with 1:26 showing before halftime on Gilmore’s driving layup. Johnson also scored on consecutive drives and helped his team made 5 of 10 shots in the quarter for a 18-15 halftime lead.
“We decided to play defense first and let the offense flow in,” Johnson said. “The sophomores did their jobs on the defensive end and got some points off of defensive stops.”
The margin remained three points over the first two minutes of the third quarter when Denham Springs ran off an 8-2 spurt with Williams scoring on a key put back after Fortenberry’s missed free throw.
Johnson scored on a second-chance basket and Gilmore maneuvered his way through Live Oak’s defense for a layup and 27-19 advantage with 1:39 to go in the quarter.
“We didn’t play well on offense, but I felt most of our breakdowns were on the defensive end,” Capps said. “We didn’t get stops and they drove by us. We didn’t give basic effort and if you don’t do that in this game that’s going to happen to you. We’ve got to try and fix it.”
DSHS’ lead reached nine points (30-21) on Johnson’s free throw when Pierre sparked Live Oak with a lob inside to Amar Pink for a layup, coupled with Ahmad Pink’s three-point play following an offensive rebound that trimmed the Jackets lead to 32-28 with 2:51 remaining.
That was the closest the Eagles, who received 10 points from Amar Pink, could get and the Jackets scored the game’s final three points over a 41-second span.
“What I was proud of was not the score,” Caballero said. “I challenged those guys at the beginning of the fourth quarter to see what they still had in the tank and they answered the call. They defended and finished it up and that made me feel really good.”
