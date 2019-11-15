LIVINGSTON – The start of the regular season is a few days away, but the French Settlement and Doyle basketball teams got a good look at some things to work on heading into their season openers.
Doyle used a big run early in the second half to pull away for a 42-30 win over the Lions in jamboree action Thursday at Doyle.
“I thought offensively, we executed what we would like to do and got good shots,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said while assessing his team’s performance. “A few too many turnovers that you can go and correct. The biggest issue I felt like was defensively I thought we were not in our correct positions and stance, which caused us to foul a lot. We can cut down on the amount of fouls by just kind of playing a little more solid position defense like we teach. I thought the defensive end was very sloppy for us.”
First-year French Settlement coach Jake Bourgeois put his team’s effort in perspective.
“We have a lot to work on,” he said. “We’ve been working on man-to-man all summer since I’ve been here, and it kind of showed that they’re still trying to figure it out and get a little game experience with it going against other teams who different sets and stuff. We tightened it up in the second half. I thought we played better in the second half defensively. In the first half, we were sloppy. That being said, we were out two starters (Edward Allison and Will McMorris with injuries), so I couldn’t be too mad at it.”
Doyle led 21-19 at halftime, but FSHS’ Jonas LeBourgeois nailed a 3-pointer for the first basket of the second half, giving the Lions a 22-21 lead.
From there, Doyle went on a 12-0 run that was capped by John Barrios’ dunk for a 33-22 lead.
“It’s hard for us to get into a rhythm because we’re a fast, kind of up and down team, and when we weren’t trying to really pressure them in the first half, I felt like we couldn’t really get into an offensive rhythm either,” said Kennedy, whose team opens the season at Amite on Monday, said. “But I thought in the second half, we were able to kind of put together at least a decent run, and that’s only because we started picking up full court.”
Andrew Yuratich later hit a layup, pushing the advantage to 38-24.
“… They pushed and ran the floor like they always do, and they beat us back a few times, and we’re going to work on that (Friday) at practice,” said Bourgeois, whose team opens the season hosting Independence on Monday.
Yuratich had a game-high 16 points, including eight in the first half.
French Settlement’s Cameron Vicknair hit a bucket at the buzzer for the final margin.
Doyle jumped out to an 8-4 lead before FSHS’ Draven Smith nailed a 3-pointer to knot the score at 10-10.
Freshmen Smith and Boston Balfantz saw some playing time when LeBourgeois got into early foul trouble.
“We had two freshmen handling the ball against their really good run-and-jump press they run, and man-to-man,” Bourgeois said. “I’m proud of them. They played hard. That’s what I told them, ‘Take it as a learning experience. Ya’ll won’t get as much time moving forward, but for the future and next year, I’m going to need ya’ll.’ I told them keep their heads up. I think we’re going to be good to go.”
A pair of free throws by Thomas Hodges tied the score at 12-12 and keyed a 7-0 burst that ended on Logan Turner’s 3-pointer for a 19-12 lead.
LeBourgeois went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line, cutting the lead to 19-17 before Doyle went into halftime with a 21-19 edge.
LeBourgeois led FSHS with 14 points, including a 9-for-14 effort at the line, and Cedric Witkowski had six points.
