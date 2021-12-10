FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Patrick Johnson only scored five points in Live Oak’s semifinal game against French Settlement in the Livingston Parish Tournament on Thursday.
The last two were the most important.
Johnson’s basket off a rebound provided the winning margin with 2.1 seconds left, lifting the Eagles to a 54-53 win and into tournament’s championship game, where they’ll face the winner of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game between Denham Springs and top-seeded Walker.
“It was a fantastic game,” Live Oak coach Tiras Magee said after the Eagles moved to 6-0. “It was a fun game to be a part of, exciting. This is why you coach. As a player, this is why you play. I told my kid before the game, if I have to come in here and give you a speech and get you up for this game, you don’t need to be playing basketball. Hats off to French Settlement. Coach (Jake Bourgeois) does a great job with those kids over there. They play hard, man. Every coach I talked to (said) French Settlement, they’re a very good team. They play hard. We played them last year. I knew it would be a dogfight. I’m just glad we came out on top.”
Meanwhile, French Settlement coach Jake Bourgeois lamented the Lions’ missed opportunities down the stretch.
“I’ve been preaching these more than two-point games are going to come down to probably two or three possessions that are going to be the biggest ones,” Bourgeois said after the Lions dropped to 9-2 and will face the loser Friday’s Denham Springs-Walker game for third place on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. “I thought close to the end of the game we had some really good looks we just missed, and I think that’s what the game came down to.”
“It was a fun one, though, but it kind of just hurts to come out on the wrong end of it,” Bourgeois said.
The Lions led 53-50, and with 42.1 seconds left, Live Oak’s Sammy Smith hit two free throws to cut the lead to 53-52.
Live Oak’s T.J. Magee came up with a steal on the ensuing possession but missed a shot, and the Lions came down with the rebound. French Settlement’s Will McMorris was fouled and went to the line but missed the front end of a one-and-one with 22.8 seconds left.
“I went to the line trying to do too much,” said McMorris, who finished with 16 points along with teammate Draven Smith. “I was being selfish, honestly. I went to the line thinking that I was going to be the big hero of the game. I just went to the line. The game’s not over. For my teammates, and for the fans, I’m sorry about that. Make sure ya’ll don’t count us out, because Saturday we’re going to bounce back.”
Live Oak got the rebound and called timeout with 19.8 seconds left.
Coming out of the timeout, the Eagles worked the ball to Jamarion Thomas, who missed a shot, but the ball came back to Johnson, who got the rebound and sank the game-winner.
“Just in the right place at the right time. That’s what they say,” said Johnson, who made his way around the court hugging anyone he could after the Eagles made their way out of the locker room. “We drew up a play. It didn’t work, but everything happens for a reason
“This is a special feeling,” Johnson continued, offering thanks to his coaches, family and God. “I love playing these types of games. When I hit that shot, it felt so good. I just wanted to celebrate.”
“For what we try to do on defense, we got the look that we wanted out of it,” Bourgeois said of the game-winning play. “We got a contested mid-range jumper. A guy misses it, and the rebound goes straight to the cutter coming off the baseline, straight into his hands, and he floats and nothing but net …”
French Settlement worked the ball up the court with the remaining time, but Edward Allison’s shot from just behind the midcourt line missed the mark as time expired.
The frantic finish was the culmination of an intense back-and-forth game in which the Eagles jumped out to a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I think our defensive intensity coming out the gate was there,” Tiras Magee said. “We played solid. We did a good job defending the basketball, helping out on screens because we saw that they could shoot the lights out, so all the kids were motivated to get over screens, to help out, close out, and they did a good job of that about the first four minutes of the game.”
From there, McMorris hit three straight threes during a run which cut the lead to 19-17. McMorris hit four treys in the game.
“We started shooting the ball,” Bourgeois said of the Lions’ run. “In the first quarter, we came out and were just making extra passes one too many. I know it’s tough to say as a coach, but we were just passing up open looks. We weren’t shooting the ball. We weren’t shooting with confidence.”
The Lions cut the lead to one twice, but Live Oak stayed steady with Thomas going 4-for-4 from the line during the stretch.
With the Eagles ahead 23-22, French Settlement’s Joel LeBourgeois scored the final four points of the quarter, putting the Lions ahead 26-23 at halftime.
Both teams came out firing in the third quarter with the Eagles cutting the lead to one twice before LeBourgeois’ bucket put the Lions ahead 31-28.
From there, T.J. Magee scored six straight points, putting Live Oak ahead 34-31. He finished with 21 points, 12 coming in the third quarter. Thomas had 12, and Tae Henyard added 10.
Allison’s 3-pointer at the top of the key tied the game at 36-36, and there were two ties and three lead changes before the Lions pulled ahead 46-40 on Boston Balfantz’s layup.
The Eagles held Allison to seven points.
“T.J. was kind looking forward to that matchup with Edward,” Tiras Magee said. “We played him last year. We know he’s a good player. We know they go pretty much as him and Draven (Smith) go. Those are both good players, so we knew we had to kind of try to keep them under control. I told T.J. I’m so proud of him. I thought he did a great job defensively on Edward because he’s a great player.”
Bourgeois also praised T.J. Magee’s defensive effort against Allison.
“T.J. is a great on-ball defender, so we had to start doing some ball screens and try to get mismatches,” he said. “I thought we did a good job of adjusting in-game and doing that. Most teams are going to game plan for Edward and Draven. We knew that coming out. It was a little chess match throughout the game.”
Magee’s jumper cut the lead to 46-42 heading into the fourth quarter, and the Lions led 49-42 on Draven Smith’s three-point play with 7:46 to play.
Talan Bantaa’s trey gave the Lions a 51-45 lead after T.J. Magee completed a three-point play, and the Eagles went to work cutting into the lead as Sammy Smith’s inside basket keyed a burst which made 51-50 to set up the finish.
“There at the end, we gave up a couple of possessions where they had two and three chances to score the basketball, so we have to do a better job of that, but during that stretch run, I just wanted them to stay solid, let them know we had time, and if we could just get one stop at a time and continue to come down on the offensive end and execute, we’ll have a chance at the end,” Tiras Magee said.
“That’s where we want to be,” Magee continued. “We want to be in that championship game and give us a chance to go against a very good Walker or Denham team. Both of those teams are playing very well right now, so either one of those teams have a chance, I think. Whoever we get in the championship game, it’s going to be real fun.”
2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56
Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57
Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42
Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs 53, French Settlement 28
Boys: Denham Springs 65, Springfield 52
Girls: Walker 67, Live Oak 18
Boys: Walker 78, Holden 41
Thursday
Girls: French Settlement 54, Maurepas 21
Boys: Springfield 80, Maurepas 51
Girls: Albany 59, Holden 41
Boys: Live Oak 54, French Settlement 53
Friday
Girls: Springfield vs. Doyle, 3 p.m.
Boys: Doyle vs. Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Denham Springs vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
Boys: Denham Springs vs. Walker 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls consolation final: French Settlement vs. Doyle-Springfield winner, noon
Boys consolation final: Springfield vs. Doyle-Albany winner, 1:30 p.m.
Girls third place game: Holden vs. Walker-Denham Springs loser, 3 p.m.
Boys third place game: French Settlement vs. Walker-Denham Springs loser, 4:30 p.m.
Girls championship game: Albany vs. Walker-Denham Springs winner, 6 p.m.
Boys championship game: Live Oak vs. Walker-Denham Springs winner, 7:30 p.m.
