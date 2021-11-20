Owen Hodges scored on an in-bounds pass from Amir Chaney under the basket with eight seconds left, helping the Bulldogs to a 51-50 road win over Independence on Friday.
The Bulldogs (3-0) led 42-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kobe Dykes led Springfield with 18 points, while Chaney had 15.
GIRLS
SPRINGFIELD 48, INDEPENDENCE 22
Nine players scored, all in single digits, to lead the Lady Bulldogs to the win.
Maddie Ridgedell led Springfield (2-0) with nine points, all in the third quarter, while Tessa Jones had eight and Emersyn Neal and Jaci Williams seven each.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 52, ST. HELENA 41
Gracelynn Sibley scored 24 points to lead the Lady Lions to the win.
FSHS snapped a 7-7 tie at the end of the first quarter, taking a 24-13 lead at halftime.
Sibley scored eight in the second quarter and 10 in the third.
Hayzlyn Granade added 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.