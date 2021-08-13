It took some time, but Tiras Magee and Mekaile Reed are finally going to be able to coach together.
Magee, the Live Oak basketball coach, announced the addition of Reed, a 2000 graduate of Denham Springs High, to the Eagles’ coaching staff.
“It helps us out tremendously,” said Magee, who said he’s known Reed for more than 30 years and has been trying to get him on the same coaching staff for about six years. “Everybody on the coaching staff is excited about it. He just brings so much knowledge of the game, so much experience being a player and a coach adds to the staff. It gives us a sense of comfortability within the coaching staff.”
Reed, who has coached at multiple levels in college, said he’s welcoming a return to Livingston Parish to coach high school basketball.
“It was time, and I told him I was ready on the spot,” Reed said of accepting Magee’s offer to join the Live Oak staff. “I think all things work together for the good, so it was time. At that time, when he asked me (before), I had other things, but when he asked this time, I was ready.”
“It’s amazing,” Reed continued. “It feels good to be home. It feels good to be in Livingston Parish. I’m just ready and excited for the season. We have some players. I honestly think we have a chance. I know every coach feels that way at the beginning of the season, but I mean it. I think we have a chance. We’re going to compete. We’re going to play hard, and that’s all we can ask for and give ourselves a chance to win.”
Reed played at Labette Community College in Kansas and from Cameron University in Oklahoma, where he graduated. He coached at Cameron University, Northwestern State, Labette CC, Pratt Community College in Kansas and Bacone College in Oklahoma, and he and Magee are hoping that helps Live Oak players who may be looking to play at the next level.
“I think I can give the kids some info and some insight on what college coaches look for, what classes to take, what schools to go to,” Reed said.
Added Magee: “Any time you can get an assistant in with some collegiate experience, it’s always a plus. The kids, they always have a dream and desire to play college ball, and when they have a coach that comes from that level that can explain to them different scenarios from a collegiate coach’s perspective, well then, they have a tendency to listen to that more.”
Magee said the addition of Reed to the staff will help practices run a bit smoother and a bit differently.
“What I’m excited about is we’re going to have all those coaches there, and we’ll be able to teach,” Magee said. “We’ll be able to do more teaching with the kids to help them understand why they’re doing certain things, so they’ll raise their IQ level for the game. We’re just excited to do that.”
“We’ll have four to five coaches in practice every time we practice, and that’s going to make paying attention to detail that much greater,” Magee continued.
