The Live Oak boys won a thriiler over Doyle, while the Albany girls pulled away for a victory over Springfield in Tuesday's early games in the Livingston Parish Tournament at French Settlement's Gerald C. Keller Gym.
Albany advances to play Holden, a 40-33 winner over Doyle, at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Springfield meets Doyle at 3 p.m. Friday.
On the boys' side, Live Oak faces French Settlement, a 58-34 winner over Albany, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Doyle and Albany square off at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Wednesday's schedule has Denham Springs facing French Settlement at 3 p.m. in the girls' bracket, while Walker meets Live Oak at 6 p.m.
On the boys' side, Denham Springs and Springfield meet at 4:30 p.m., while Walker faces Holden at 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
BOYS
LIVE OAK 60, DOYLE 57
Doyle trailed 50-36 heading into the fourth quarter but cut the lead to 58-57 with 1:01 to play. Live Oak ate up clock after an in bounds pass, and Jamarion Thomas hit a pair of free throws with 27.1 seconds left.
Doyle worked the ball up the floor but missed three shots. Live Oak got the rebound and T.J. Magee missed the front end of a one and one with six seconds to play, and the Tigers were unable to tie the game.
Live Oak led 13-12 at the end of the first half and 27-19 at halftime.
Thomas scored 25 for the Eagles while going 11-for-11 from the line. The Eagles were 16-for-17 from the line as a team.
Magee added 16 points.
Doyle went 10-for-14 from the line and hit seven 3-pointers.
Boaz Kennedy had 13 points with three 3-pointers, while Abedn Kennedy added 12 and Wyatt Shoemaker had 10 with two 3-pointers.
GIRLS
ALBANY 70, SPRINGFIELD 56
Albany led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter but pushed the advantage to 46-25 at halftime.
Springfield cut the lead to 57-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
Emma Fuller led Albany with 18 points, Meisha Williams added 17, Cayden Boudreaux scored 15 and Aubrey Hoyt chipped in 11.
Tessa Jones had 21 to lead Springfield, including an 11-for-15 effort from the line. Maddie Ridgedell added 10, while Jaci Williams scored eight and Emersyn Neal seven.
Albany went 18-for-31 from the line, while Springfield was 13-for-19.
2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56
Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57
Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42
Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.
Boys: Denham Springs vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Walker vs. Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Boys: Walker vs. Holden, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Girls: Maurepas vs. Denham Springs-French Settlement loser, 3 p.m.
Boys: Maurepas vs. Denham Springs-Springfield loser, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Albany vs. Holden, 6 p.m.
Boys: Live Oak vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls: Springfield vs. Doyle, 3 p.m.
Boys: Doyle vs. Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: TBA, 6 p.m.
Boys: TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls consolation final: noon
Boys consolation final: 1:30 p.m.
Girls third place game: 3 p.m.
Boys third place game: 4:30 p.m.
Girls championship game: 6 p.m.
Boys championship game: 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.