SPRINGFIELD -- For Live Oak coach Tiras Magee and Springfield coach Billy Dreher, the early season is all about testing their teams.
Both coaches said they got just that when their teams tangled Monday at Springfield, with the Eagles coming away with a 72-46 win.
“They’re getting better each and every year,” Magee said of the Bulldogs after his team moved to 2-0. “All the credit to Coach Dreher and his staff and those players. They came out. They played hard and they fought. That’s kind of what I expected for them not to just go away, but to hang in there and fight, and they did. It was a fun game to be a part of, and fun game to coach.”
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs fell to 3 -1.
“This was the first real test that we were probably underdogs coming in,” Dreher said. “We knew we’d get tested. Even last year, it’s rebounding and running some size that’s been a problem for us in the past. Their big guy (Tay Henyard) hurt us again inside.”
“Every so often you’ve got to humble yourself, challenge yourself and see where you’re at,” Dreher continued.
Live Oak led 36-23 at halftime and pulled ahead 42-2five on Henyard’s three -point play.
From there, the Bulldogs chipped away, with Amir Chaney’s free throw cutting the lead to 44-31.
Live Oak’s Jaxen Ray hit a 3-pointer, keying a run that put the Eagles ahead 55-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Henyard scored nine of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles extended the lead to 69-44.
“The thing about Tay is he was able to rebound the basketball and put the ball back fairly easy down there, so that helped him down there. He was little bigger and stronger than everybody, so he was able to rebound the ball and get a stick back,” Magee said. “He did a good job doing that for us Monday.”
“You’re giving up a lot of threes and not making many, and then giving up a lot of inside garbage baskets, it’s hard to overcome those 40 something points that they’re getting from those two spots,” Dreher said, noting the Bulldogs made one 3-pointer to eight for the Eagles.
The Bulldogs also lost big man Kobe Dykes to foul trouble in the third quarter before he fouled out in the fourth.
Dykes led Springfield with 15 points, while Chaney had 10.
Meanwhile, Magee lamented the Eagles’ 11-for-25 effort at the line.
“That was unfortunate that we couldn’t make free throws,” Magee said. “We got in there (Monday) and worked on free throws. I told them before the game and (Monday) at shootaround, one of the signs of a good team is being able to make free throws. If we can make free throws, that can extend the lead. We have to do a better job from the free throw line.”
Live Oak also overcame a pair of technical fouls, the first of which came in the first quarter and helped the Bulldogs cut the lead to 8-6 on Amir Chaney’s jumper.
From there, Chris Davis Jr.’s free throws keyed a run which put the Eagles ahead 15-8 at the end of the first quarter.
“They did a good job sticking around early on,” Magee said. “They played well. They slowed us up a little bit with a full court zone press they ran designed to slow us up, and they did a good job executing that, and it did slow us up, so it was kind of hard for us to get baskets really once they slowed it up because our game is we want to push the ball up and down the floor. At the half, I told the guys no matter what, let’s just push the ball up and down the floor and see what happens. We were able to get up and down a little bit, get some baskets and were able to come out with a win.”
Patrick Johnson’s 3-pointer put the Eagles ahead 20-8 before the Bulldogs got within 24-17 on Owen Hodges’ free throws with 3:06 to play in the first half.
Live Oak, however, went into halftime with a 36-23 lead.
The Eagles went with a starting lineup of seniors T.J. Magee, Davis, Henyard, Sammy Smith and sophomore Jamarion Thomas.
T.J. Magee added nine points, while Thomas, Davis, Jacob Williams and Johnson each scored seven.
“Any time you’ve got a team that’s led by seniors, you’re normally a pretty decent team, so I’m thankful for that,” Tiras Magee said.
“Overall, our goal is to get in the playoffs and make a real run here,” he continued. “I feel we have a great group of guys that are cohesive and they play well together. I enjoy coaching them. They listen well. We’ve just got to get to the free throw line and execute.”
The Bulldogs have been going with a starting lineup of Dykes, Chaney Dequane Davis, Hodges and Isaiah Contreras or Rowen Harris.
“I know we’ve got a better shooting team, that it’s going to come, but at the same time, we’ve got to keep getting better,” Dreher said.
“We’ll be all right,” Dreher continued. “I think we have a team that’s a little more focused and a bunch of them are a little more mature this year, even though it didn’t really show in the score today. Hopefully we practice a few more times and bounce back next week.”
“We’re way farther ahead than we were last year. That’s all you can do. Rome wasn’t built in a day. This year’s all about a winning season, making the playoffs, which would come a long way from the past two years.”
