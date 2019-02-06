From Staff Report
WATSON – Live Oak’s girls moved into third place in the District 4-5A race and did so on the shoulders of junior Dijone’ Flowers.
The Lady Eagles scored a 60-47 victory Tuesday over Scotlandville, receiving a season-high 41 points from Flowers, who scored double figures in three of her team’s four quarters.
Live Oak (17-8, 3-2 in district) led 21-6 after the first quarter and extended that margin to 38-18 at halftime over Scotlandville (6-19, 1-4).
Flowers scored 15 points in the first quarter, had 26 at halftime and 37 through three quarters with her team leading 55-30.
BOYS
Walker 77, Belaire 50
In Walker, the Wildcats took over sole possession of first place in District 4-5A with a convincing victory at home over the Bengals.
Walker (22-9, 3-0) gained a one-game lead over Denham Springs, which lost 53-48 at home to Zachary.
Jalen Cook poured in a game-high 32 points, including eight 3-pointers. The Wildcats made 12 3-pointers for the game.
Cook had 17 in the first half when Walker built a 42-15 halftime lead.
Brian Thomas added 17 for the Wildcats and Graham Smith 12, seven of which came in the first quarter during a 20-9 surge.
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Springfield 33
In Hammond, District 10-2A champion Springfield had its seven-game win streak brought to a halt.
St. Thomas Aquinas (7-19, 3-3) built a 27-19 halftime lead and pulled away with a 17-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Bryce Johnson led the Bulldogs (13-16, 6-1) with 13 points, 11 of which came in the first half, while Tishawn Thompson added nine.
