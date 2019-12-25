BASKETBALL | 'Long Live Cobi 10' Walker High's basketball team bands together this season in memory of former standout Jacobi Scott

WALKER – Of the endearing qualities former Walker High two-sport standout Jacobi Scott possessed, foresight was among his strongest suits.
Never was that more evident than after the Wildcats’ loss to Natchitoches-Central in the 2017 Class 5A state quarterfinals.
Still hurting from the last game of his high school career, Scott addressed returning members of the 2017-18 team with one thing in mind.
“He said,” current Walker High point guard Jalen Cook, a freshman on that team with Scott, said, “I know ya’ll are going to win it. Get it done next year.”
Apparently, that trait was handed down from Scott’s father, Parvis, who believes this year’s Walker High basketball team has all of the requisite qualities needed to make a similar run.
In the event the Wildcats are fortunate enough to go on and win their second state championship in three years, they would do with Jacobi Scott playing a significant role not attached to his trademark assists or clutch baskets.
When Walker opened this season on Nov. 30, 12th-year coach Anthony Schiro introduced the team to an additional part of its uniform – black bands inscribed with ‘LLC 10’ – Long Live Cobi – inscribed in white letters (Scott’s jersey number was 10) and numerals on the left side of the jersey.
They plan to wear the bands for the entire season in the memory of Scott, who died May 9 from injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
“We had no clue they were going to do it,” Parvis Scott said. “I was surprised. We’re very honored for them to do it. At least for this year, he’ll be a part of this team. I think this team’s going to go all the way again. He’ll be a part of the Wildcat Nation forever.”
Given the role Jacobi Scott played in the growth of a program that went from 10-12 wins during his freshman and sophomore years to a Class 5A contender, Schiro felt it was imperative for this year’s Walker team to continue his memory.
After all, to hear Schiro tell it, the Wildcats have been positioned as one of the state’s upper echelon programs as a result of the many contributions of the players who have come before, but no one’s been more instrumental than Scott, who had more than just an infectious smile that acted as a galvanizing force.
“Jacobi was such an integral part of building this process,” Schiro said. “He was on the team that started this run of (five consecutive) parish championships. He was actually on two of those teams.
“He was such an important part of our program in getting it to from where it was to where it is now,” Schiro said. “We knew we wanted to do something. It was the least we could do in his honor. He’s part of our Wildcat family.”
Cook, the state’s reigning Class 5A MVP, Gatorade Player of the Year and LSU signee, went a step further.
Cook decided that after the team’s summer league had concluded, he was going to switch from the customary No. 14 he’d worn during the first three years of his illustrious career to No. 10 and try and maintain Scott’s legacy.
“Every time I get on the floor, I think about him,” said Cook, who also has the following inscriptions written on his right shoe: ‘Rest Easy Cobi’ along with Psalm 18:39, ‘You armed me with strength for battle. You humbled my adversaries before me.’
“Cobi was a winner; he was a competitor,” Cook said. “Every time we were in the gym, he would ‘D’ up me, play hard defense and fouled me. It made me tougher. He taught me how to carry myself on the court. I wanted to do it like he did it.”
It’s another gesture that Scott’s father admired.
“We think it’s an honor for Jalen to wear No. 10,” Mr. Scott said. “Jacobi kind of took him under his wing when Jalen was a freshman and Jacobi was a senior and know he’s paying it back. He didn’t have to do that. He’s the best player to ever come through Walker. That means a lot to us.”
Cook’s voice is barely above audible when he tries to give his account of the tragedy that claimed Scott’s life. He was discussing such details on Dec. 16, which would have been the 21st birthday of his friend and mentor.
Cook said he was at home playing video games when he received a group text from former Walker High football/basketball player Qaeshon Clark who, like Scott and Shelvin Keller, were all en route home from Winfield, Kansas, where they played football at Southwestern College and had finished the spring semester.
Clark was in another vehicle while Scott and Keller, of LaPlace, were in another when Scott and Keller were involved in an accident near Marshall, Texas, less than 30 minutes from the Louisiana border.
The first message from Clark alerted Cook of an accident. A follow-up message drove Cook to tears.
“I called my brother (Josh) and told him about the wreck, I was thinking it wasn’t that bad,” Jalen Cook said. “Then in the group chat they said he was dead. I couldn’t believe it.”
Once news reached the town of Walker, the grief of Scott’s passing was evident.
“He was such a great kid and a friend to everybody,” Schiro said. “Everybody knew him.”
Revival Temple Church was the site of Scott’s funeral, where an outpouring of friends, family, teammates and classmates showed up to say good-bye.
The church wasn’t big enough to accommodate the number of people and Schiro, who was selected by the family to deliver one of the eulogies, found himself searching for the exact way to pay his former point guard homage.
It wasn’t though he was lacking for material, not with the way Scott could light up a room and command the attention of others with his magnetic personality, or because of his massive athletic attributes in his 5-foot-11 body, but Schiro simply wanted to do him justice.
“It’s one of the hardest things you have to endure as a coach,” he said. “It was emotional. I made it through. I was honored the family asked me to speak on the behalf as his coach. He was such a lovable guy. Always had a smile on his face, always did the right thing.”
Schiro couldn’t help but think back to the role Scott had played in the elevation of Walker’s program, now regarded as one of the state’s best.
Before Cook and Brian Thomas arrived on the scene and helped the Wildcats to win the 2018 state championship in a memorable overtime performance against Landry-Walker, Scott helped introduce the term 'state tournament' into the Wildcats' vocabulary.
Walker was so close to reaching such a destination his senior year. They did so a year later, just as Scott predicted.
“He was a big part of building our program to where it is now,” Schiro said. “He meant a lot to our program and he was an even better person.”
Parvis Scott said it was the recommendation of Clark that led to Jacobi Scott’s arrival at Southwestern College.
Jacobi Scott was at Grambling State, where he had yet to play, when he received word from several of his offensive coaches in advance of his return for the start of fall drills about taking a non-playing role for the 2018 season. The picture they painted was that of an off-the-field role, where Scott could help GSU’s assistants in the press box on game days where he could enhance his knowledge of the game.
Parvis Scott said his son was all in on such an opportunity becoming a vehicle to coaching one day.
That same day, fate intervened when the Scott’s father received a call from Southwestern College, who was in the market for a quarterback, and where Clark was continuing to praise the ability of Jacobi – the All-Parish Co-Offensive MVP as a senior where he passed for 2,969 yards and 30 touchdowns in his only year as a starter.
“I thought he was one of the best quarterbacks I’ve seen in high school,” said Cook, a wide receiver for the Wildcats. “He could throw it.”
When they recruited Clark, Southwestern’s coaches had became smitten with Walker’s game film because they noticed a quarterback who had caught their eye.
Clark explained to his coaches that the quarterback they saw was then Walker High sophomore Ethan McMasters, but because he continued lobbying on Jacobi’s behalf, Southwestern’s coaches contacted Parvis Scott about getting game film on his son.
Later the same week, Jacobi Scott had a standing scholarship offer from Southwestern College as long as he could make the 11 ½ hour drive by that Sunday.
“He left Grambling for a better opportunity,” Parvis Scott said.
Scott played in one game during the 2018 season, rushing nine times for 12 yards with minus-1 yard passing, but he was used to waiting his turn.
It took him three years to become the starter at Walker and Scott was patient about a chance he believed would come this season.
Sadly, that never took place.
This past season, Southwestern College paid tribute to Jacobi Scott and Keller, inviting the families of both players to the team’s homecoming game Oct. 26 against Friends University.
During halftime of the game, a contest Southwestern went on to win 28-12, the university held a balloon release in honor of both players and officially retired the numbers of Scott (7) and Shelvin (23), who both remained on the team’s roster.
Moreover, Parvis Scott said the university plans to recognize Jacobi Scott posthumously with a degree in Computer Science/Digital Arts and his name will be read aloud along with the rest of the graduates in the Class of 2021.
“He was No. 7 at Southwestern, but he would have been 10 this year,” Parvis Scott said. “This was supposed to be the year at the college he was going to.”
Parvis explained the genesis of how No. 10 became such an recognizable part of his son’s legacy – the very number that’s at the heart of this year’s Walker High basketball team.
It’s also the number that Scott’s younger brother, sophomore Parvis Scott Jr. – or PJ – wears for Walker’s junior varsity basketball team.
Jacobi Scott grew up wearing No. 9 during his youth football days in the Baton Rouge Recreation league, both as a member of the Hornets and Saints.
When the family moved to Walker and Jacobi Scott joined the popular Renegades youth football program as a 9-10-year-old, he discovered No. 9 wasn’t available because of the growing popularity of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
His dad’s suggestion?
“I told him to get No. 10 which was always his basketball number,” he said.
That number is now a symbol, the standard by which Walker’s basketball team will try and uphold when it takes the floor this season.
Players such as Cook, Thomas and senior Keondre Brown have also taken it upon themselves to serve as “big brothers” to Parvis Jr., who idolized his older brother, and much like his family, has struggled in the seven months since his death.
“It’s very difficult,” Parvis Scott Sr. said. “Two months earlier, to the exact date of Jacobi’s death, we buried his (maternal) grandmother after an aneurysm and then we had to bury him after a car wreck. It was devastating for our family.
“We still have a tough time coping,” he continued. “Jacobi had a lot of friends, not just people that played sports. Every time a kid throws or catches a touchdown, it reminds us of what Jacobi could have been doing. We’re a praying family. We’re doing pretty good considering. There’s lots of things that bring back the memories.”
