Maurepas is turning to a familiar face as its next boys basketball coach.
Maurepas principal Kenny Kraft said the school has hired former Walker girls basketball coach Anton Schwartz as the team's new coach.
“Going into the process, I thought it was going to be very difficult to find a good fit for our school, especially that we’re so small and where we’re located, but we were very fortunate to find Coach Schwartz," Kraft said.
Schwartz takes over for Jake Bourgeois, who took became the boys basketball coach at French Settlement in April.
Kraft said Schwartz is leaving a job with Shell, where he worked as an operator, to get back into coaching. Schwartz coached the Walker girls from 2010-12, guiding the LadyCats to a 29-5 record and a district title in his final season at the school.
Kraft said their were a few reasons he chose Schwartz to lead the program.
“Well, one, he’s had experience in the parish,” Kraft said. “He’s very familiar with Livingston Parish basketball, which that was very appealing. He’s quitting a job in industry … His passion was he always wanted to get back into coaching and teaching, and he had an outlet here. Anybody that wants to get out of a higher-paying job to come and teach and coach kids, you know he has the passion, he has the heart. It was an easy pick, that’s for sure.”
Kraft said there were six or seven applicants for the job.
“I only interviewed a couple, because once he came across and I talked to him, it was a no-brainer,” Kraft said. “He stood out beyond everybody else.”
