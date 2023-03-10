bkh.03.09.23.Walker-New Iberia 5.jpg

Walker's Warren Young dribble away from New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye during a Division I select semifinal game on Thursday at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

LAKE CHARLES – New Iberia played at a steady pace, and in the end, that, and solid free-throw shooting in overtime helped the Yellow Jackets end Walker’s season.

The top-seeded Yellow Jackets scored all of their points at the line in the extra session to pick up a 47-43 win over the No. 4 Wildcats in the Division I non-select semifinals Thursday at Burton Coliseum.

Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro, along with players Kedric Brown and Warren Young, Jr., discuss the overtime loss to New Iberia in the Division I non-select semifinals.
bkh.03.09.23.Walker-New Iberia 1.jpg

Walker's Mekhi Varnado and New Iberia's Kentravion Smith fight for a rebound during a Division I select semifinal game on Thursday at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
bkh.03.09.23.Walker-New Iberia 2.jpg

Walker's Brandon Bardales dribbles into the lane while guarded by New Iberia' s Kylan Dugas during a Division I select semifinal game on Thursday at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.