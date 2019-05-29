BATON ROUGE – Live Oak’s new-look basketball team provided a glimpse of what the future may hold, something third-year coach John Capps could used to seeing.
Senior guard Lawrence Pierre handled the bulk of the team’s scoring and the Eagles got contributions from several new faces in a 40-35 victory Wednesday over Hammond in the first game of the Woodlawn High Summer Basketball League.
“We did fine,” Capps said. “That’s what I wanted to see in the first game of summer league.”
Pierre is expected totransition into one of the team’s leading scorers, something made additional challenging for the Eagles, who played without senior point guard Darian Ricard.
After displaying the ability to knock down the 3-point and compliment leading scorer Bryan Bayonne last season, Pierre scored 12 of game-high 19 points in the second half without the benefit of making a 3-point basket.
Sophomore C.J. Davis got a taste of his first varsity experience with nine points, including the team’s lone 3-pointer with 4:12 remaining in the game.
“Lawrence scored for us and put us in good situations,” Capps said. “If we can have that happen, and have some other guys pick up and play around us, I think we can be OK.
“That was the first time we’ve brought him to Woodlawn for anything,” Capps said of Davis, who earlier in Live Oak’s junior varsity game. “He can be a good player. He’s got to work; he’s a little raw still. He has the tools to be a good player if he works hard and he earns it.”
Capps also praised the efforts of forwards Ahmad Pink and Bret McCoy, a pair of seniors ticketed for bigger roles this season.
Both undersized players came up with big efforts for the Eagles, especially in the first quarter where Pink’s put back provided his team with an 8-3 lead.
McCoy got it done more on the defensive end with four rebounds and three blocked shots in the first half. He also dished out an assist to Chase Vallot for a layup and 19-9 lead with 4:07 to go before halftime.
“I thought Ahmad and Brett played well and did the things that I asked them to do and brought the energy,” Capps said. “I love the way Brett McCoy plays basketball. He plays so hard and so does Ahmad.”
Live Oak, which shot 47.4 percent in the first half (9 of 19), build a 23-13 halftime lead when Hammond cut into that margin with a 13-0 run after the break and pulled to within 23-22 at the 3:39 mark.
Pink scored inside off a feed and Pierre scored his team’s next seven points to make it 30-25.
The Eagles made three of their five shots of the fourth quarter to stretch a 30-27 lead into a 40-32 advantage when Dammian Capling scored on an assist from Pink with 1:55 to go.
“I thought everybody did about as well as they could,” Capps said. “I’m proud of them.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.