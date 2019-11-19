HOLDEN – Don’t get Holden basketball coach Landon DuBois wrong – he’ll gladly take a win.
It’s just that he knows his team has some things to work on early in the season. And the good part of that is his team knows it.
The Rockets showed glimpses of the way DuBois wants things to look in the team’s new schemes, and those spots helped Holden pick up a 91-78 win over Catholic of Pointe Coupee on Tuesday at Holden.
“The philosophy is definitely different, and that’s what we want to do,” DuBois said. “We want to get up and down the floor. We want to make some more possessions. We want to try to force teams to play faster than they want to play. I think we have the skill set and the guys to do it. We just have to refine our defense a little bit. It’s great that we scored 90-something points, but we can’t give up 80. We’ve got to cut that down, and we’re going to get there …”
Holden (4-1) led 46-32 at halftime, Hartland Litolff had a pair of baskets, including a steal and layup to start the second-half scoring, helping push the advantage to 52-35.
“I don’t know if it’s uptempo as much as it’s capitalizing on mistakes and just finding problems in everybody else’s offense,” Litolff said of the Rockets’ defensive approach after finishing with 23 points. “That’s more of what we’re going to do.”
From there, the Hornets (0-1) chipped away as the Rockets struggled from the field, cutting the lead to 58-49 on David Brue’s basket.
“We just kind of go through spurts almost like we kind of relax, and we’ve got to go 32 minutes,” DuBois said. “It’s not going to be enough to play 16 minutes. You’ve got to go the full 32, but that’s part of having a young group. We don’t have a senior on the team, and some of these juniors are trying to feel themselves out, whether they want to be a leader, or whether they don’t want to be a leader, so that comes with that. I’ve told Dylan a lot that this team’s going to kind of go where he leads whether he wants that do be or not, and those things happen, so when he kind of slows down or he takes a break, it almost seems like the whole team shifts in that mode, so we’ve just got to do a better job of staying ready and amped up the full 32 minutes.”
As quickly as Catholic-PC cut the lead, the Rockets went to work on extending it as Litolff’s basket keyed an 18-3 run which put Holden up 76-52 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We knew we had to pick it up,” Holden’s Dylan Gueldner, who finished with 29 points, one of four Rockets in double figures. “We knew we had to pick it up. We knew we had to set an example and get those younger guys some minutes, so we just picked up our games and got more aggressive.”
The Rockets worked the boards while taking advantage of Catholic-PC turnovers to fuel the run.
Catholic-PC whittled the lead to 82-67 on Andrew Trepagnier’s 3-pointer, and Eldridge Ahumada’s steal and layup gave Holden its final points of the game.
“We’ve got a lot of depth,” Geuldner said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can put points on the board. We’ve got guys who can put points on the board. We’ve got guys who can rebound, play defense. We’ve just got to put it all together. It’s early. We’ve got time.”
Coley Courtney had 17 points and Nick Forbes added 15, including three 3-pointers, as Holden went 17-for-25 at the line.
“I think we’d love to spread the points,” Litolff said. “Everybody eats, and at the end of the day if we win, that’s all that matters.”
Holden opened the game on an 8-4 burst before the Hornets cut the lead to 8-7 on Brue’s bucket.
Brue finished with 28 points, Logan Brown had 26 and Trepagnier 13 as the Hornets went 13-for-26 from the line.
Litolff’s bucket helped key a run which put the Rockets up 21-11, ending on Gueldner’s putback as Holden went into the second quarter with a 23-14 lead.
Holden began to pull away from there, as Nick Forbes and Litolff nailed 3-pointers during a run which extended the lead to 42-22.
Gueldner and Litolff had 15 points each in the first half.
Catholic-PC’s Grant Scronce hit a 3-pointer making the score 46-32 in favor of the Rockets at halftime.
