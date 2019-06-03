BATON ROUGE – Holden’s boys basketball team is showing off a new approach, and they used it well Monday by defeating District 7-B rival Runnels 43-21 in action at the Woodlawn High Basketball Summer League.
Former assistant Landon DuBois took over as head coach in April after Kenny Almond stepped down giving DuBois a chance to use his own philosophy.
The loss of all-district post player Cole Forbes also helped DuBois decide to revamp his team’s deliberate style and go with an up-tempo, pressing game plan instead.
“We have to find a way to make up for that loss inside and I think the best way for us to do that is to get up and down the floor,” DuBois said. “We want to pressure the other team, make them play a little faster than they want to, and hopefully we can handle the pace, too.”
Against Runnels, the Rockets forced 14 turnovers, including five in the first quarter when they took an 11-3 lead. The advantage grew to 21-10 at halftime, and the closest Runnels got in the second half was 23-13.
Holden responded with a 13-0 run and cruised in the fourth quarter.
Guard Coley Courtney was the only Rocket in double figures with 15 points. Dylan Gueldner finished with seven, and Hartland Litolff and Braeden Wascom each had six.
Ben Stafford made three 3-pointers for Runnels and led the Raiders with 15 points.
The Rockets brought eight players to the game, seven who are juniors, but DuBois considers his squad to be a young bunch mainly because of their lack of experience.
“I consider us a young team because outside (two players), we don’t have anybody that’s played a lot of varsity minutes,” DuBois said.
The lack of varsity minutes may make for an easier transition into the running game DuBois envisions for his team. For one game against Runnels, it seemed to provide all of the right ingredients.
“Runnels is missing a couple of guys, and that obviously affects that, but we came in with the mindset that we wanted to pressure them so that wasn’t going to change regardless of who they had,” DuBois said. “Hopefully the press will get a little better. We’re still a little slow with some rotations and getting where we need to be so maybe we can get a little quicker this summer and speed up our thought processes.”
