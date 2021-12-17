The Denham Springs girls basketball team put together a big first quarter to spark a 60-45 win over Baker in the Walker Lady Cat Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
In other action, the Doyle girls picked up a 50-23 win over South Terrebonne 50-23 in the Hanson Holiday Classic, while East Ascension picked up a 55-49 win over the Walker boys in the Madison Prep Tournament.
GIRLS
DENHAM SPRINGS 60, BAKER 45
Denham Springs led 39-23 at halftime, using a 23-11 run in the second quarter to build the lead.
Olivia Slack paced DSHS with 17 points, while Raegan White and Taylor Smith each had 13. Slack, White and Smith each hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter, with White and Slack each scoring seven points.
DOYLE 50, SOUTH TERREBONNE 23
Doyle held South Terrebonne to single digits in three quarters to notch the win.
Doyle led 26-12 at halftime before South Terrebonne cut the lead to 32-17 going into the fourth quarter. Doyle closed with an 18-6 run.
Kylee Savant led Doyle with 13 points, while Kassidy Rivero and Kaelyn Contorno each scored 11. Kylee Savant and Rivero each had two 3-pointers as Doyle went 10-for-14 from the line.
BOYS
EAST ASCENSION 55, WALKER 49
East Ascension used an 18-8 run in the first quarter to get going before the Wildcats cut the lead to 26-21 at halftime.
Each team scored 14 in the third quarter
Walker hit four 3-pointers but went 7-for-20 at the line. EA was 21-for-28 at the line.
Donald Butler and Warren Young Jr. each had 14 points for Walker, while Kedric Brown added 13 and P.J. Scott six on a pair of 3-pointers.
