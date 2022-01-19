The French Settlement boys and Doyle girls picked up road wins Tuesday, with the Lions scoring a 55-39 victory over Riverside and the Lady Tigers rallying for a 47-36 win over Bogalusa.
GIRLS
DOYLE 47, BOGALUSA 36
Bogalusa led 33-27 going into the fourth quarter before Doyle closed with a 20-3 run.
Kay Kay Savant led the Lady Tigers with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, with seven points in the fourth quarter. Kassidy Rivero scored nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter while hitting two of her three 3-pointers.
Kylee Savant had 12 points with 10 in the first half and two 3-pointers. Doyle hit eight treys in the game and went 15-for-18 from the line.
Bogalusa hit four 3-pointers and went 3-for-9 from the line in the fourth quarter.
BOYS
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 55, RIVERSIDE 39
The Lions led 38-33 heading into the fourth quarter but pulled away with a 17-6 run.
FSHS led 25-23 at halftime.
Draven Smith led the Lions with 15 points, while Maxwell Allison added 14 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. He hit four 3-pointers, with three in the fourth quarter.
Edward Allison also had 14 points with two 3-pointers, while Will McMorris scored 10 with two treys. FSHS hit eight 3-pointers in the game.
