Parish Tournament Walker-Doyle girls Caitlin Travis, Shelby Taylor

Doyle's Shelby Taylor brings the ball up the court as Walker's Caitlin Travis defends during Wednesday's game.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

Shelby Taylor got a steal and layup with five seconds remaining, lifting Doyle to a 58-57 win over University High on Thursday.

In boys action, University High scored a 66-65 win over Doyle in the District 6-3A tournament, while Holden notched a 60-49 win over St. Joseph’s of Plaucheville at Holden.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.