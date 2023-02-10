Shelby Taylor got a steal and layup with five seconds remaining, lifting Doyle to a 58-57 win over University High on Thursday.
In boys action, University High scored a 66-65 win over Doyle in the District 6-3A tournament, while Holden notched a 60-49 win over St. Joseph’s of Plaucheville at Holden.
Doyle trailed 42-37 going into the fourth quarter before rallying for the win.
Kylee Savant led the Lady Tigers with 21 points, going 7-for-7 at the line with two 3-pointers.
Taylor added 15 points with two 3-pointers, while Kassidy Rivero scored 12 points as the Lady Tigers went 13-for-17 from the line with four treys as a team.
University went 10-for-18 at the line with five 3-pointers.
Doyle led 28-23 at halftime before the Cubs pulled ahead 51-46 going into the fourth quarter.
Payton Jones had 16 points to lead Doyle, which hit eight 3-pointers. Jachin Kennedy (four 3-pointers) and Ray Smith each had 15 points, while Cody Lovett added 13.
HOLDEN 60, ST. JOSEPH’S-PLAUCHEVILLE 49
The Rockets led 29-21 at halftime and stretched the lead to 46-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Holden hit five 3-pointers as a team, with Steve Garcia scoring 16 points with four treys. Jake Forbes and Dalton Miller each had 12 points.
