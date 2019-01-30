Presleigh Scott had 19 points as Doyle built a decent halftime lead on its way to a 49-24 win over French Settlement in District 10-2A play Tuesday at French Settlement.
Doyle (26-3, 6-0) led 29-16 at halftime and held FSHS to two points in the third quarter to stretch the advantage to 41-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dannah Martin led FSHS with 10 points, all of which came in the first quarter, while Payton Clouatre added eight.
Claire Glascock and Kourtlyn Lacey each added seven points for Doyle.
BOYS
DOYLE 75, FSHS 57
Five players scored in double figures for Doyle, which got back into the win column at French Settlement.
Doyle led 32-27 at halftime behind Cameron Jones, who scored 11 of his 15 points in the second quarter.
The Tigers stretched the lead to 53-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jonas LeBourgeois led FSHS with a game-high 23 points, while Cedric Witkowski added 14.
Adrew Yuratich, Eli Dawsey, Logan Turner and Cade Watts each scored 10 points for Doyle, which hit eight 3-pointers in the game.
SPRINGFIELD 61, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 51
The Bulldogs extended their win streak to six games, building a lead at the half to spark the win.
Springfield led 33-25 at halftime.
Bryce Johnson scored 18 for the Bulldogs, while Ti'Shoin Thompson added 16, and Will Taylor scored 13 with nine in the first quarter.
AJ Mercier led FCA with 25 points, and Trevor Washington added 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.