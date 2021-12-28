The Doyle girls and Live Oak boys posted wins in the Episcopal Tournament on Tuesday, while Walker’s girls picked up a win over Fayetteville, Ark., in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas.
Salmen grabbed a win over the Walker boys in the Episcopal Tournament. East St. John edged Denham Springs High in the Sam Houston Tournament on Monday.
GIRLS
DOYLE 48, UNIVERSITY HIGH 23
Doyle hit eight 3-pointers and held University to single digits in every quarter to get the win and will face Albany on Wednesday.
Kaelyn Contorno led Doyle with 12 points, while Kylee Savant had 11, all in the second quarter, with three treys. Kassidy Rivero and Kay Kay Savant each had eight points with two 3-pointers.
WALKER 59, FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. 38
Walker led 40-19 at halftime to spark the win.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 27 points, with 22 in the first half.
Arionna Patterson scored nine, with seven in the second quarter, while Aneace Scott had six points.
BOYS
LIVE OAK 48, LUSHER 32
Live Oak led 24-17 at halftime and 41-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Tae Henyard led Live Oak with 17 points as the Eagles went 10-for-15 from the line. T.J. Magee had 13 points, going 7-for-9 from the line.
SALMEN 73, WALKER 68
Salmen led 60-44 heading into the fourth quarter before Walker closed with a 24-12 run.
Warren Young, Jr. led the Wildcats with 27 points, going 8-for-14 from the line. Donald Butler added 17 points, and Kedric Brown scored 14.
The Wildcats went 15-for-25 at the line in the game.
EAST ST. JOHN 45, DENHAM SPRINGS 44
The Yellow Jackets dropped to 12-5 on the season, losing four games by a total of seven combined points.
JaBarry Fortenberry led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points, while Garrett Guillory and Nick Cosby each had nine points, while Jordan Reams scored eight.
DSHS went 8-for-13 at the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.