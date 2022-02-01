The Denham Springs boys and Walker girls cruised to wins on Monday, while Mentorship Academy edged Live Oak in boys basketball action.
BOYS GAMES
DENHAM SPRINGS 91, PINE 65
The Yellow Jackets led 34-11 after the first quarter to cruise to the win.
Twelve players scored for the Yellow Jackets, who went 10-for-22 from the line.
Jordan Reams led DSHS with 20 points, including 11 in the first quarter. Garrett Guillory added 14 points, with 13 in the first half.
Ja'Barry Fortenberry had 14 points with 12 in the first half, while Hayden Jarrell scored 11.
MENTORSHIP ACADEMY 49, LIVE OAK 45
Mentorship took the lead with 30 seconds to play after Live Oak led 31-29 going into the fourth quarter.
TJ Magee led the Eagles with 20 points, while Sammy Smith had 11 as Live Oak went 15-for-23 at the line.
Mentorship was 20-for-25 from the line.
GIRLS GAME
WALKER 78, CENTRAL 16
Walker hit 10 3-pointers and 11 players scored as the Lady Cats held Central to singe digits in every quarter in the rout.
Walker led 42-6 at halftime.
Kennedi Ard led Walker with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, scoring 10 points in the second quarter.
Ja'Miya Vann added 11 points, and Ray'Onna Sterling added 10.
