The Denham Springs girls basketball team used a big second quarter to pick up a 50-36 win over St. Michael at Grady Hornsby Gym, while Northlake Christian pulled away from the French Settlement boys for a 97-91 overtime win in non-district play.
GIRLS GAME
DENHAM SPRINGS 50, ST. MICHAEL 36
St. Michael led 9-8 after the first quarter, but the Lady Jackets used a 20-6 run in the second quarter to grab the lead.
Taylor Smith scored 16 of her 19 points during the run, including four 3-pointers.
DSHS led 41-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Hannah Hudnall added 14 points for DSHS.
BOYS GAME
NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 97, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 91, OT
The game was tied 82-82 at the end of regulation before Northlake closed with a 15-9 run while going 6-for-7 from the line in overtime.
Northlake hit nine 3-pointers in the game and went 17-for-20 from the line.
FSHS led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter, but Northlake pulled ahead 42-37 at halftime.
The Lions led 68-56 going into the fourth quarter before Northlake went on a 26-14 run in the fourth.
Edward Allison led FSHS with 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter. He hit three 3-pointers and went 5-for-6 from the line as the Lions hit 14 treys as a team.
Boston Balfantz added 23 points, hitting six 3-pointers while going 5-for-5 at the line. Will McMorris had 19 points with three 3-pointers, two in overtime, and Draven Smith scored 15 for the Lions.
