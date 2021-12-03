Taylor Smith had 14 points with four 3 pointers as the Denham Springs High girls basketball team picked up a 51-36 win over West Feliciana as part of the Brusly Tournament at Grady Hornsby Gym on Thursday.
Denham Springs led 30-25 going into the fourth quarter and pulled away for the win.
Raegan White added 10 points for the Lady Jackets.
BOYS GAMES
WALKER 77, RAYVILLE 73
Walker outscored Rayville 28-18 in the second quarter to take a 45-36 lead at halftime.
Brandon Bardales and Warren Young Jr. each had 19 points for Walker, with Bardales scoring 12 in the second quarter.
Donald Butler added 16 points, while Kedrick Brown scored 13.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 57, BRUSLY 50
The Lions hit 11 3-pointers and used an 18-9 run in the third quarter to lead 45-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Boston Balfantz and Edward Allison each had 12 points to lead FSHS. Balfantz had four 3-pointers, while Allison had two.
WIll McMorris added 10 points and Joel LeBourgeois added nine on three 3-pointers.
LIVE OAK 72, COVINGTON 56
The Eagles put the game away with a 24-15 run in the fourth quarter after leading 48-41 at the end of the third quarter.
Live Oak went 24-for-37 from the line.
Tae Henyard led the Eagles with 21 points, while Jamarion Thomas and Patrick Johnson each scored 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.