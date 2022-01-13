The Denham Springs High and Springfield boys basketball teams picked up overtime wins on Wednesday, while the Springfield girls got a win.
Springfield's boys defeated St. Charles 55-50 in overtime, while DSHS defeated Dutchtown 53-48 in OT. The Lady Bulldogs used a big second quarter to key a 65-40 win over St. Charles.
BOYS GAMES
DENHAM SPRINGS 53, DUTCHTOWN 48, OT
The game was tied a 44-44 at the end of regulation, and the Yellow Jackets used a 9-4 run in overtime to get the win.
Jordan Reams and Garrett Guillory each scored four points in overtime for DSHS, which led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter.
The game was tied at the end of every quarter from there -- 23-23 at halftime and 33-33 at the end of the third quarter.
Hayden Jarrell led DSHS with 17 points, Guillory added 13 and Dillon Maxie scored 11. The Yellow Jackets went 10-for-17 at the line.
SPRINGFIELD 55, ST. CHARLES 50, OT
The Bulldogs, who led by 13 at one point, outscored the Comets 7-2 in overtime to get the win.
St. Charles led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the Bulldogs led 29-21 at halftime.
Kobe Dykes scored 19 of his 11 points in the second quarter.
Each team scored nine points in the third quarter, with Springfield's Amir Chaney scoring seven of his 11 points during the span.
Owen Hodges added 14 points for the Bulldogs.
GIRLS
SPRINGFIELD 65, ST. CHARLES 40
Four players scored in double digits as the Lady Bulldogs led 37-19 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Tessa Jones led Springfield with 15 points, with 13 coming in the first half. Emersyn Neal added 13 points with two 3-pointers, Maddie Ridgedell scored 12 and Ana Vincent chipped in 10.
