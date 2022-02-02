Springfield's Kobe Dykes missed a pair of free throws with 3.6 seconds left but got his own rebound and hit the game-winning basket in Springfield's 67-65 win over Pope John Paul II in District 10-2A action Tuesday at Springfield.
The Bulldogs trailed by 15 points going into the fourth quarter.
In girls games, Springfield notched a 38-8 win over PJP, while Denham Springs defeated Live Oak 29-20.
BOYS GAME
SPRINGFIELD 67, PJP II 65
Springfield led 30-25 at halftime before Pope John Paul used a 35-15 run in the third quarter to lead 60-45 going into the fourth.
The Bulldogs countered with a 22-5 run in the fourth quarter, capped by Dykes' game-winner.
Dykes led the Bulldogs with 27 points, including two 3-pointers, while Owen Hodges had 17 points with three 3-pointers, scoring 12 in the fourth quarter.
Amir Chaney added 11 points as the Bulldogs hit nine 3-pointers and went 14-for-23 from the line.
PJP hit eight treys while going 9-for-11 from the line.
GIRLS GAMES
SPRINGFIELD 38, PJP II 8
Springfield led 15-0 after the first quarter and 26-2 at halftime to spark the win.
Ten players scored for Springfield, with none in double digits.
Anyia Pinestraw led with eight points, while Maddie Ridgedell added six and Tessa Jones and Ana Vincent each had five.
DENHAM SPRINGS 29, LIVE OAK 20
Denham led 11-1 after the first quarter, but Live Oak cut the lead to 15-11 at halftime.
The Lady Jackets led 24-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Raegen White and Sheneka Taylor each had 11 points to lead DSHS, with White hitting three 3-pointers.
Haleigh Cushingberry and Sydney Wiginton each scored five for Live Oak, while Bailey Little added four.
