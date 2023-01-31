French Settlement got a sweep of Doyle in basketball action Monday, while the Denham Springs boys used a big first quarter to spark a win over St. Helena.
BOYS GAMES
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 3:53 pm
French Settlement got a sweep of Doyle in basketball action Monday, while the Denham Springs boys used a big first quarter to spark a win over St. Helena.
FRENCH SETTLENT 61, DOYLE 47
The Lions snapped a 30-30 tie at halftime with a 16-7 run in the third quarter.
Draven Smith led the Lions with 21 points with eight in the fourth quarter. Maxwell Allison added 18 points, hitting two 3-pointers while going 4-for-4 from the line.
Payton Jones led Doyle with 15 points, Cody Lovett had 13 as part of a 6-for-6 effort at the line, while Jachin Kennedy scored 12, including three 3-pointers.
Doyle connected on four treys while going 11-for-14 from the lin. FSHS hit five 3-pointers and was 6-for-8 from the line.
DENHAM SPRINGS 75, ST. HELENA 57
Jermaine O’Conner paced the Yellow Jackets with 26 points with eight in the first quarter as DSHS outscored the Hawks 29-16 and led 44-29 at halftime to key the win, moving to 21-6 on the season.
O’Conner, one of eight players to score for DSHS, had 10 points in the third quarter. Brock Smith added 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while James Taylor had 12 points with 10 in the first quarter.
DSHS connected on six 3-pointers while going 7-for-8 from the line, while St. Helena hit seven treys while going 10-for-14 from the stripe.
GIRLS GAME
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 61, DOYLE 42
Stella Allison scored 28 points to lead the Lady Lions, who led 29-24 at halftime and pulled away with a 15-6 run in the third quarter.
Allison who went 5-for-5 from the line in the game, scored 11 points in the second quarter while connecting on three 3-pointers. She added nine points in the third quarter.
Gracelyn Sibley added 13 points for FSHS, which hit four 3-pointers and went 9-for-11 from the line in the game.
Kylee Savant led Doyle with 21 points, while Kassidy Rivero and Shelby Taylor each scored six.
The Lady Tigers went 10-for-19 at the line and hit two 3-pointers.
