French Settlement hit 10 3-pointers and went 10-for-13 from the line to spark a 78-55 win over Woodlawn on Monday,
The Lions led 41-18 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Draven Smith led the Lions with 24 points, while Edward Allison added 23, including five 3-pointers.
VARNADO 70, SPRINGFIELD 67
Varnado outscored the Bulldogs 25-14 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Kobe Dykes led the Bulldogs with 29 points, including four 3-pointers, while Owen Hodges had 12 and Amir Chaney 11.
GIRLS
DENHAM SPRINGS 53, ST. MICHAEL 28
Denham Springs held St. Michael to single digits in every quarter to spark the win in the Brusly Tournament.
Eleven players scored for DSHS, led by Taylor Smith with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Hannah Hudnall added 11 points.
SPRINGFIELD 45, VARNADO 25
The Lady Bulldogs led 28-7 at halftime to cruise to the win as 10 players scored.
Kadie McCabe led Springfield with 10 points, all in the second quarter. Tessa Jones had seven in the first quarter.
WOODLAWN 52, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 49
French Settlement trailed 22-17 at halftime in the loss and went 10-for-17 from the line.
Gracelyn Sibley led FSHS with 11 points, eight in the fourth quarter. Brooke Dupuy added 10 with two 3-pointers, while Stella Allison added 10 with two 3-pointers, while Brooke Karpinski and Jaiden Braud each had seven,
