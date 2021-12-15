The French Settlement boys basketball team got back into the win column using a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 68-58 win at Phoenix on Tuesday.
The game was tied at 41-41 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lions used a 27-17 run to pull away for the win.
Edward Allison scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter for the Lions, who trailed 18-11 after the first quarter and 32-29 at halftime,
Draven Smith added 18 points and Will McMorris scored 11 with a pair of 3-pointers. FSHS had five treys in the game.
GIRLS GAMES
WALKER 75, ST. AMANT 45
Lanie Miller had a game-high 23 points with four 3-pointers as the Lady Cats led 44-19 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Walker hit 11 3-pointers in the game.
Ja'Miya Vann scored eight of her 13 points in the first quarter and finished with three 3-pointers, while Caitlin Travis had 13 with 10 in the first quarter.
Travis had two 3-pointers.
LIVE OAK 31, PLAQUEMINE 18
Live Oak led 13-9 at halftime and used a 6-0 run to pad the lead.
The Eagles put the game away with a 12-9 run in the fourth quarter.
Seven players scored for LOHS, led by Haleigh Cushingberry, who had 10 with six in the first quarter.
Bailey Little added eight with a 3-pointer, while Hodgenay Henderson chipped in five.
